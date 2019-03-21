Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 21 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Safety of Roundup weedkiller defended after US jury ruled that it causes cancer

Concerns: Green Party senator Grace O’Sullivan. Photo: Noel Browne
Concerns: Green Party senator Grace O’Sullivan. Photo: Noel Browne

Margaret Donnelly and Eilish O'Regan

The makers of the weedkiller Roundup have insisted the "science confirmed" that glyphosate-based herbicides do not cause cancer.

A spokeswoman for Bayer in Dublin was speaking after a US jury this week found the company's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller caused cancer.

Eight months ago, another US jury issued the same verdict over similar claims in a different case.

This week's decision in a San Francisco federal court came after five days of deliberation.

The Bayer spokeswoman said glyphosate-based products had been "used safely and successfully for over four decades worldwide and are a valuable tool to help farmers deliver crops to markets and practice sustainable farming by reducing soil tillage, soil erosion and carbon emissions".

In response to the latest case, Mark Browne, chairman of the grain committee of the Irish Farmers' Association, said: "There is no other product to replace it and it's vital to Irish agriculture. We would have to give up our environmentally friendly practices such as min-till.

Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo

"Irish farmers don't spray Roundup on crops, we only spray before.

"It has to be science-based, and once the science says it's safe, we have to go by that, we can't go by juries. As long as it's safe, we have to use it and need to use it, and while there is no product to replace it, we will continue to use it.

Also Read

"Roundup is classed as one of the safest products we use, and as long as the science backs that up, we're sticking with it. Maybe in time to come, there will be a more environmentally friendly product, but for now, we're sticking with the science."

However, Green Party senator Grace O'Sullivan, a member of the Seanad agricultural panel, called on the Government to inform farmers and other users that there were concerns around the product.

She said there was a potential health risk for farmers, horticulturalists, gardeners and local authority workers who use the product, as well as the general public who, she said, may be exposed to "liberal spraying of Roundup".

"Public health is of real concern to many, and the Government must take action now to protect the citizens of Ireland."

In late 2017, the EU approved Roundup's use for five more years. Emmanuel Macron was forced to drop his plan for a domestic ban by 2021. Ireland voted for the extension.

The Department of Agriculture was unable to provide a response to the case yesterday.

Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Taoiseach Enda Kenny with Mayo Renewable Power chairman Gerald Crotty after laying the foundation stone for the new biomass power station on the former Asahi site in Killala, Co Mayo. Photo: Henry Wills

Farmers dismayed as future of power plant in question after poor energy rating
Photo Brian Farrell

Fears of wind and flood damage as Storm Gareth set to blow in at 130kmh
File photo. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Little time for farmers to deal with rainfall changes from global warming,...

Storm Gareth: Met Éireann issues Status Orange and Yellow warnings as heavy...
Arla is headquartered in Denmark.

Arla to ask suppliers to plant more trees in efforts to reduce carbon emissions...
A hurley

Top hurley maker goes Dutch for ash supply
Ash dieback disease forced Derek McCabe to clear-fell 20ac of ash he planted in Co Cavan. He now intends to sell the timber as firewood. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

The crash of the ash - farmers left in limbo after ash dieback disease


Top Stories

Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Revise border loophole that only benefits 'Irish' farmers - UK farm unions
George Candler

Stores up €50/hd since January as grass finishers chase supplies
'It's farmers who pay the heaviest price in every way by prolonging the life of diseases like TB in the national herd' (Chris Bacon/PA)

Darragh McCullough: 'Farmers need leadership and a reality check if...
Dublin talks: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar greets European Council Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty

Government delays unveiling aid package for farmers facing turmoil
A Teagasc survey in January revealed that 25pc of farmers nationally are currently short of silage

How much should you be paying for silage ground?
Floods due to heavy rain over night forced Loughrea Mart, Co. Galway to cancel their show and sale this Saturday. The Sale will take place on next Saturday the 23ed. In picture mart manager Jimmy Cooney rounds up a heifer to a dry place in the mart. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

Martin Coughlan: First shots fired at Irish beef fail to dent prices

Why medium sized farmers are the most exposed to Brexit