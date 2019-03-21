The makers of the weedkiller Roundup have insisted the "science confirmed" that glyphosate-based herbicides do not cause cancer.

Safety of Roundup weedkiller defended after US jury ruled that it causes cancer

A spokeswoman for Bayer in Dublin was speaking after a US jury this week found the company's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller caused cancer.

Eight months ago, another US jury issued the same verdict over similar claims in a different case.

This week's decision in a San Francisco federal court came after five days of deliberation.

The Bayer spokeswoman said glyphosate-based products had been "used safely and successfully for over four decades worldwide and are a valuable tool to help farmers deliver crops to markets and practice sustainable farming by reducing soil tillage, soil erosion and carbon emissions".

In response to the latest case, Mark Browne, chairman of the grain committee of the Irish Farmers' Association, said: "There is no other product to replace it and it's vital to Irish agriculture. We would have to give up our environmentally friendly practices such as min-till.

Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo

"Irish farmers don't spray Roundup on crops, we only spray before.

"It has to be science-based, and once the science says it's safe, we have to go by that, we can't go by juries. As long as it's safe, we have to use it and need to use it, and while there is no product to replace it, we will continue to use it.