Ryan hails ambition of Ireland’s climate plan

Minister Pippa Hackett said people accept that some things about it have to change.

Ireland’s Climate Action legislation is amongst the most ambitious in the world, thanks to the Green Party’s influence in Government, its leader Eamon Ryan told those at its two-day think-in in Dublin, which started yesterday.

He said it is now the time for us, as a Party and as a country, to put these commitments into action and the Climate Action Plan, which will be announced by Green Party leader and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, early next month will outline what actions the State will take to reduce emissions by 51pc by 2030. this target, he said.

The Climate Action Plan, he said, will set out what Ireland needs to do this decade, including changes in how we generate our energy, travel, heat our homes, grow our food and look after our land.

"We have to create a greener future for our children that means cleaner air, sustainable jobs, thriving communities and affordable housing.”

Delegates will also hear how the new Common Agricultural Policy should be used to help encourage sustainable farming in a manner that will encourage young people to stay on the land, including through the planting of native forestry.

"We are in the middle of a climate crisis, but we are also in the midst of a biodiversity crisis. A National Biodiversity Action Plan will be launched next year, and we will be discussing our vision for tackling the alarming decline in species and deterioration of habitats.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said agriculture and the Climate Bill get pitched on opposite sides quite frequently and that agriculture it is “a tricky space" but people accept that some things about it have to change.

"The upcoming Common Agricultural Policy will play a big role in that. I have been working closely with my government colleagues to deliver the most climate and nature friendly CAP this country has ever seen and we have made significant promises.”

According to the party, the past year has seen the Green Party achieving more in government than any junior coalition partner in the history of the State - evidenced, it says, by the enacting of the Climate Action Bill; unprecedented financial supports for the live events sector; the publication of a White Paper on ending Direct Provision; the ratcheting up of investment in affordable cost rental accommodation; the extension of a ban on smoky fuels across the country; and the ban on fur farming.