Road-user fee a good way to cut emissions, says report

A REVIEW of future road construction and the introduction of road use charges are among recommendations from an Oireachtas committee of ways to halve transport emissions.

A report from the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action urges the Government to aim for a radical shift from dependence on cars as the primary mode of transport.

Cars account for 74pc of all journeys undertaken in Ireland.

The report says concepts such as the 15-minute city and 10-minute town should shape how planning decisions are made and how public transport is provided.

Transport is responsible for 20pc of the country’s annual carbon emissions. The Government wants to cut emissions in half by 2030.

Committee chair, Green Party TD Brian Leddin, said: “Reducing transport demand must be the first and key priority, followed by shifting carbon-intensive journeys to zero carbon modes such as walking and cycling, and by providing sustainable public transport in both rural and urban areas.”

The report also calls for a review of all future road construction. Mr Leddin said any review would be for the minister to consider.

“It came through loud and clear from the witnesses that building roads induces further private vehicle journeys,” he said.

“That’s not to say all roads shouldn’t be built, but it’s certainly the right time now to stop and look at what are the roads projects that are genuinely needed and what are the ones that are going to cause further problems.”

The report, which contains 47 recommendations, also calls for an examination of road-user charges that could be imposed on motorists, possibly on a per-kilometre driven basis, and how the revenues generated could be diverted to sustainable transport projects.

Other recommendations focus heavily on the need to provide better cycling infrastructure and cycling ‘superhighways’ to allow for longer commutes and journeys between towns, particularly for electric bike users.