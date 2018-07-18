River levels at 'record lows' amid search for new sources of water

The utility has been forced to dig a new borehole at Bennettsbridge in Co Kilkenny over recent weeks, is seeking new sources across Co Laois due to dwindling supplies, and revealed it is transporting water for 35,000 people every day in areas where treatment plants cannot meet local demand.

New data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also shows that major rivers supplying large urban areas - including the Liffey in Dublin, Nore in Co Kilkenny, Deel in Co Limerick and Feale in Co Cork - are at or approaching record low levels.

Results from 194 monitoring stations across rivers, lakes and groundwater sources show that 56pc of gauges, or 108, are approaching record lows. These are highlighted in red on the map. Another 20 are approaching the so-called 95th percentile - this means that for 95pc of the time, the flows are above this level. This indicates they are at low levels.

Unless substantial amounts of rainfall are seen, restrictions may have to be imposed later in the year, the EPA said. Weeks of drought conditions have forced Irish Water to introduce a national hosepipe ban and introduce night-time restrictions across much of Dublin and Co Wicklow. Restrictions are also in place across 40 schemes in 12 counties.

But the utility has warned supplies are at "historic low levels" in many parts of the south, including Clonakilty, Schull and Bantry in west Co Cork, in east and west Co Limerick, and south and west Co Clare in particular.

Two photos of Keel Weir in Achill Island, Co Mayo, showing the normal water level (pictured) and the low level in the current drought. The fish pass for salmon is completely dry.

"These schemes will remain on severe drought watch indefinitely, based on current water levels," it said.

The lack of rainfall over recent weeks has also forced Irish Water to tanker water into areas at risk of losing supply, to replenish raw water sources, reservoirs or treatment plants.