Rewetting law: Ireland could hit 2030 target by 'exclusive focus' on peat extraction sites

It comes as the Department of Housing also confirmed that Ireland has not yet submitted its official response to the proposal Expand

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Ireland could achieve its proposed 2030 EU land rewetting target “by focusing exclusively” on former peat extraction sites as opposed to peatlands previously drained for agricultural use, a top European Commission environmental official has stated.

However, in a meeting with the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice warned Humberto Delgado Rosa, Director for Biodiversity at DG Environment, that if Ireland opts for this route a larger area of agricultural peatland could face legal rewetting between 2030-2050.

