Review finds Climate Council ‘reactive’ and too sensitive to government views

The country’s outgoing climate watchdog has been too sensitive to government views, an independent review has found.

It says the Climate Change Advisory Council has been reactive to government policy rather than proactive in shaping it, has too many heads of state agencies as members and has not communicated well with the public as its reports were “highly complex, somewhat static, and dry”.

It also says the council has been too focused on the economic implications of climate action and that it sought incremental changes in society and the economy when transformational change was urgently required.

It does, however, praise the council, the first ever in this country, for establishing itself as “an authoritative voice in the national climate debate”.

“Its work lays bare the reality that for most of its term, greenhouse gas emissions have shown no significant change,” the review says.

“Its frank and rigorously evidence-based annual analysis of Ireland’s disturbing record on mitigation has been a defence against even further slippage.”

It also praised the council’s work in influencing increases in carbon taxation and in ending government subsidies for peat and coal burning.

The review was commissioned by the council, whose five-year term formally ended on Sunday, although it is being extended pending enactment of the new Climate Action Bill, which proposes changes to its make-up and powers.

The findings were welcomed by the council which is chaired by Professor John FitzGerald. “This will provide a very important input for the new council and its secretariat in developing its strategy,” it said.

The review was carried out by head of the Icelandic Climate Council, Halldór Thorgeirsson; former secretary general at the Department of the Environment, Geraldine Tallon; and professor of environmental law, Sharon Turner.

They called for a beefing up of the next council, with a full-time chief executive, larger secretariat and secondment of experts from relevant agencies and universities.

They questioned why four seats on the council were reserved for ex-officio members, which gave farming a special place as the only industry specifically represented through the automatic inclusion of the head of Teagasc.

This presented a risk to trust in its independence, they said. Trust was also at risk while the council made recommendations based on “what the Government was likely to accept”.

It said while the council’s mandate was restrictive, it may have been “overly sensitive to the constraints imposed by that mandate, at the expense of a more ambitious advisory agenda and one which is appropriate to its status as an independent advisory body”.

While this might have been done to prevent the council’s authority being undermined if its recommendations were repeatedly rejected by Government, its credibility was also under threat if it continued in this way.

“The council needs to become the pre-eminent champion within Ireland of the objective and strategic approach of the Paris Agreement,” the review says.

“A much more proactive position on future direction will take courage, as well as confidence in our potential to change course.

“We consider that, through a positive can-do attitude built on the Paris Agreement, the Council can change the tone of the national discourse and empower constructive forces to effect change.”