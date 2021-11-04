Farming

Revealed: Key actions for farming in Climate Action Plan

According to today&rsquo;s plan more than 80pc of agriculture-related GHG emissions are directly linked to livestock numbers Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand

Margaret Donnelly

The Government’s Climate Action Plan has outlined a number of measures for agriculture to reduce its Greenhouse Gas emissions by 22-30pc by 2030, set out in 40 actions for the sector over the coming years.

Measures include increased uptake of GHG-efficient farming practices; reducing fertiliser use and increasing the use of clover and multi-species swards, improving animal breeding and reducing levels of crude protein in the diet, as well as earlier finishing of animals and increase in organics.

  • The average age of slaughter of prime animals is to be reduced from 27 to 24 months by 2030.
  • Farmers will be expected to reduce their use of chemical nitrogen to <350,000t by 2025 and <325,000t by 2030.
  • 65pc of straight Calcium Ammonium Nitrate should be replaced by protected urea (or other protected nitrogen products) while a 90pc uptake of Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) has been outlined.
  • Increase the number of dairy herds carrying out milk recording from 50pc to 90pc, and increase suckler beef herd weight recording from 30pc to 70pc.
  • Reduce crude protein content of livestock feeding stuffs to minimise nitrous oxide and ammonia loss, while utilising feed additives during housing period.
  • Increase the area farmed organically in Ireland from 74,000ha to 350,000ha by 2030.
  • Contribute agricultural feedstocks to the production of 1.6 TWh per annum of indigenous sustainably produced biomethane for injection into the gas grid by 2030.

Further potential measures include:

  • A review of diversification opportunities for income and land use for farmers, including in areas such as biomethane and energy production, agroforestry and afforestation.
  • Explore the development of a carbon farming model; and,
  • Explore the potential for methane reducing feed additives for pasture-based solutions.

To meet the required level of agriculture emissions reduction, by 2030 the plan says it will:

