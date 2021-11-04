Revealed: Key actions for farming in Climate Action Plan

Premium
The Government’s Climate Action Plan has outlined a number of measures for agriculture to reduce its Greenhouse Gas emissions by 22-30pc by 2030, set out in 40 actions for the sector over the coming years.
Measures include increased uptake of GHG-efficient farming practices; reducing fertiliser use and increasing the use of clover and multi-species swards, improving animal breeding and reducing levels of crude protein in the diet, as well as earlier finishing of animals and increase in organics.
To meet the required level of agriculture emissions reduction, by 2030 the plan says it will:
According to today’s plan more than 80pc of agriculture-related GHG emissions are directly linked to livestock numbers and the management of the manures they produce, with 12pc attributed to chemical fertilisers, and the remainder from fuel combustion and CO2 from lime usage.
Policies which seek to reduce emissions in the agriculture sector must recognise the direct correlation between the animal numbers, production and GHG emissions, it says.
Further, it says efficiencies and better technologies can effectively be cancelled out by growing emissions from herd size and/or make-up, while the development of plans to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the beef and dairy sectors will be central to the achievement of our climate targets.
It goes on to say that failure to implement significant changes now will mean that more radical corrective action will be necessary later to ensure delivery of our commitments. Scientific research and innovation, the acceleration of the adoption of best practices at farm level, and working in partnership, across the entire agri-food sector, will be critical to realising the vision of climate neutrality, it states.
The plan says existing afforestation plans must be maintained and extended rotations and improved forestry management. By 2030, it aims to achieve a planting rate of 8,000 ha/year – to increase carbon sequestration.
By 2030, limit deforestation rates to less than 900 ha/year.
By 2030, reduce management intensity of 80,000 ha of drained organic soils and the rehabilitation of 65,000 of peatlands.
By 2030, improve the management of 450,000 ha of (mineral) grasslands – to increase carbon sequestration.
By 2030, increase the area under cover crops to 50,000 ha.
Agriculture Minister McConalogue described it as “the most ambitious Climate Action Plan ever produced and it places farmers at the very centre.
“The targets for agriculture will help make Irish farms more carbon efficient and build a more resilient agri-food sector. Farmers know the land better than anyone and are best placed to meet our climate ambitions.
"This plan sets ambitious climate mitigation targets for farming, but also recognises the special position of the sector in producing high quality food, and supporting a balanced regional economy.
“These commitments for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are challenging but I know our great sector is committed to the challenge. Delivering real results will require collaboration, co-operation and sense of shared responsibility between citizens, industry and the State. "