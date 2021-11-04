Revealed: Key actions for farming in Climate Action Plan

The Government’s Climate Action Plan has outlined a number of measures for agriculture to reduce its Greenhouse Gas emissions by 22-30pc by 2030, set out in 40 actions for the sector over the coming years.

Measures include increased uptake of GHG-efficient farming practices; reducing fertiliser use and increasing the use of clover and multi-species swards, improving animal breeding and reducing levels of crude protein in the diet, as well as earlier finishing of animals and increase in organics.

To meet the required level of agriculture emissions reduction, by 2030 the plan says it will:

Commit to core and further measures to reduce emissions from 23 to 16-18 MtCO2eq. in 2030.

Work with the waste sector in the provision of feedstocks, to contribute to the production of 1.6 TWh per annum of indigenous sustainably produced biomethane for injection into the gas grid by 2030.

Undertake a programme of work to refine the potential and to set targets/pathways for measures to deliver further emissions reductions: Carry out a diversification review based on Land Use Review findings; enable a carbon farming framework by the end of 2023 in line with EU activity and explore the potential for methane reducing feed additives for pasture-based solutions • Enhanced reductions from further and earlier implementation of actions already identified.

According to today’s plan more than 80pc of agriculture-related GHG emissions are directly linked to livestock numbers and the management of the manures they produce, with 12pc attributed to chemical fertilisers, and the remainder from fuel combustion and CO2 from lime usage.

Policies which seek to reduce emissions in the agriculture sector must recognise the direct correlation between the animal numbers, production and GHG emissions, it says.

Further, it says efficiencies and better technologies can effectively be cancelled out by growing emissions from herd size and/or make-up, while the development of plans to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the beef and dairy sectors will be central to the achievement of our climate targets.

It goes on to say that failure to implement significant changes now will mean that more radical corrective action will be necessary later to ensure delivery of our commitments. Scientific research and innovation, the acceleration of the adoption of best practices at farm level, and working in partnership, across the entire agri-food sector, will be critical to realising the vision of climate neutrality, it states.

Forestry

The plan says existing afforestation plans must be maintained and extended rotations and improved forestry management. By 2030, it aims to achieve a planting rate of 8,000 ha/year – to increase carbon sequestration.

Deforestation:

By 2030, limit deforestation rates to less than 900 ha/year.

Peatlands and wetlands:

By 2030, reduce management intensity of 80,000 ha of drained organic soils and the rehabilitation of 65,000 of peatlands.

Grasslands (mineral):

By 2030, improve the management of 450,000 ha of (mineral) grasslands – to increase carbon sequestration.

Cover crops:

By 2030, increase the area under cover crops to 50,000 ha.

Minister McConalogue

Agriculture Minister McConalogue described it as “the most ambitious Climate Action Plan ever produced and it places farmers at the very centre.

“The targets for agriculture will help make Irish farms more carbon efficient and build a more resilient agri-food sector. Farmers know the land better than anyone and are best placed to meet our climate ambitions.

"This plan sets ambitious climate mitigation targets for farming, but also recognises the special position of the sector in producing high quality food, and supporting a balanced regional economy.

“These commitments for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are challenging but I know our great sector is committed to the challenge. Delivering real results will require collaboration, co-operation and sense of shared responsibility between citizens, industry and the State. "