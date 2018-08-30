Residents begin campaign against proposed 245-acre solar farm in North Kerry

Residents in North Kerry affected by a proposed solar farm in Listowel, met with local councillors on Tuesday night to discuss their concerns and to appeal for their help to fight back against the proposed project.

The Tullamore Action Group, which was founded last month to oppose the solar farm, told The Kerryman that the project will have a detrimental effect on their community.

An application for a solar farm in Tullamore, Drombeg and Coolkeragh, was lodged by ‘Terra Solar II’ in July and a planning decision is due next month.

The planning application is for a 357,500 square metre solar farm which is to have a 35-year lifespan and which will export 50mw of electricity on a 99 hectare site.

If granted this would be one of the biggest solar farms in the county according to local residents, taking up 245 acres of land – or the equivalent of 27 full sized football pitches, the residents claim.

The Tullamore Action Group has lodged an objection to Kerry County Council which includes a petition signed by more than 65 members of the local community.

Their objection also includes a report from local engineer, Ger O’Keeffe and from OES environmental consultants supporting their concerns about the project.

The issues raised by residents include health and safety issues, traffic chaos, environmental factors and claims that their properties will be devalued as a result of the solar farm. A local auctioneer has also backed up this claim in the documention lodged with Kerry County Council.