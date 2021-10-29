Farming

Reports of 21-30% cuts to agri emissions were "not far away" from what will be announced – Ryan

* Ireland to announce carbon targets next week

* Agriculture could face cuts up to 30%

* Growth in data centres, aviation must slow

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Conor Humphries

Ireland will order sharp cuts to agricultural carbon output next week, but warnings it will cost tens of thousands of job losses miss the major opportunities the green agenda will create, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told Reuters on Thursday.

The government will announce a politically divisive climate plan, setting out which sectors of the economy will take on most of the burden of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 51pc by 2030.

Speaking ahead of next week's United Nations COP26 climate summit, Ryan said reports that agriculture would face cuts of 21-30% were "not far away" from what would be announced and that he expected the national livestock herd to fall over the decade.

