Relief for farmers as late season sunshine and balmy temperatures forecast

IRELAND is set for a final throw of the summer dice by Mother Nature with a spell of late season sunshine and balmy temperatures forecast.

IRELAND is set for a final throw of the summer dice by Mother Nature with a spell of late season sunshine and balmy temperatures forecast.

Met Éireann said that while the country isn't set for a final blistering heatwave before the onset of autumn, there is a good chance of dry, warmer weather and good sunny spells from Thursday.

Temperatures will rise by almost six degrees from a chill 18C last week to around 24C by Friday with the warmest conditions inland.

Met Éireann's Siobhán Ryan said festival-goers, sports fans and those planning short breaks look set for some nice weekend weather.

"The present indications suggest the weather will be fairly warm with sunny spells this weekend with just light variable breezes. However, there is the risk of some showers also," she said. The best of the weather will be over Thursday and Friday though the weekend will be quite pleasant.

Wednesday will open dry and bright but rain showers will gradually spread across the country from the west with some areas likely to see very heavy rainfall and a risk of spot-flooding.

Thursday will see warm, sunny spells with only a passing risk of rain showers. Temperatures will hover around 22C.

However, Friday will see temperatures rise to around 24C or possibly even 25C. It will prove warm and humid over both Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will remain largely dry though some areas will see rain showers.

However, it isn't good news for everyone.

Farmers and gardeners have been warned that the weather conditions over the next 96 hours will be conducive to the spread of potato blight.

Spraying opportunities are expected to prove very limited.

Online Editors