Reference to ‘cheap’ food removed from Citizens’ Assembly recommendations

One Assembly member said the word &quot;cheap&quot; should be removed as it would act as a &ldquo;lightning rod&rdquo; for critics Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Fears over public perception saw the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss remove the word ‘cheap’ from its recommendation to review Ireland’s food policy.

The assembly, comprised of randomly selected members of society from a broad range of backgrounds, was scheduled to finish its work last month, but it has run over time.

