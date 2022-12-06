Reference to ‘cheap’ food removed from Citizens’ Assembly recommendations

Fears over public perception saw the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss remove the word ‘cheap’ from its recommendation to review Ireland’s food policy.

The assembly, comprised of randomly selected members of society from a broad range of backgrounds, was scheduled to finish its work last month, but it has run over time.

Among the recommendations agreed at its last meeting was that the State must work with all stakeholders to review Ireland’s current food policy in the context of the biodiversity crisis.

It said this should be done particularly in the agriculture and marine sectors, to balance between the affordability and quality of food.

It said the review must take into consideration vulnerable sections of the population and ensure reasonable standards of living, and result in a plan to address these issues.

The final recommendation came after the assembly decided to remove the word ‘cheap’ from the initial wording following concerns by members that it would open the assembly to criticism.

One member said the word cheap should be removed as it would act as a “lightning rod” for critics as it “kind of gives an attitude of – we want to make food more expensive”, adding that “a lot of people will act with hostility to that”.

However, during a debate on the topic, another member said the phrase “cheap food policy” was “widely understood”.

“I think the farming community would like to get away from the cheap food policy and be properly compensated for their efforts. We need to be a little bit radical and engender some debate and having an anodyne word like ‘nice food policy’ is not going to work,” he said.

Expert advisor to the assembly, Dr James Moran, lecturer in Ecology and Biology, ATU highlighted that 50-60 years ago, Irish people were spending 80pc of their income on food compared with 15-17pc today, adding that the price of food that the farmer is receiving hasn’t changed much in the last 20-30 years.

“You still want to have affordable food, but it needs to be underpinned by social security structures so that nobody wasn’t able to afford food and that they had nutritious food to eat. It’s not about making food more expensive,” he said.

Another expert, Michael O’Brien, agreed that the word ‘cheap’ would be “misunderstood” and “misinterpreted”.

He said the balance between affordability and quality was key and highlighted that a core objective of the Common Agricultural Policy is to ensure the affordability of food and farmers’ incomes.

Last month’s meeting of the assembly also agreed on a recommendation that the Government hold a referendum to include protection for biodiversity in the Constitution.

Other recommendations included that the State should incentivise a drastic reduction in the use of pesticides in line with EU policy, adding that the State should also regulate the use of chemical pesticides and fertilisers, while maintaining food security.

It also recommended that sanctions for damaging biodiversity should be proportionate to the offence so they adequately discourage negative behaviour, (e.g. penalties should be linked to company turnover) with the offender incurring the cost of undoing the damage.

Members rejected a suggestion that they continue their work behind the scenes and vote online on the remaining proposals.

They will now formally request a time extension from the Government but have already set January 21 next year as their next and final meeting day.