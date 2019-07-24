Reduce beef herd to help meet climate change targets - climate change body

The Government needs to take “urgent action” if Ireland is to meet its national and international climate change targets, including cutting the national herd by up to 1.5m head of beef cattle, according to the Climate Change Advisory Council.

The council said urgent action was needed if national, EU and international targets are to be meet by 2020 and 2030 and said national policy has also raised “major concerns” over what it describes as opposition to the deployment of renewable energy.



Ireland’s target for 2020 to reduce greenhouse emissions by 20pc, compared with 2005 levels, could fall short and reach just 5pc instead, the report says.

One of the key recommendations of the report, which had a particular focus on agriculture, is a reduction in the national beef herd. "The current trend of rising cow numbers is unsustainable and a reduction in the national herd is necessary," according to Professor John Fitzgerald, chair of the council.

"Farmers make a lot of money out of milk but they don't make any money out of beef...we need to help the beef farmers transition so they use their land in other ways to make more money and reduce emissions."

Professor Fitzgerald said awareness of the need to tackle climate change remains low – despite weather significantly affecting Irish society and the economy.



“The impacts of climate change often seem distant from everyday life, but we have experienced several extreme weather events in recent years which have exposed the vulnerabilities of our society and economy,” he said.



“Despite these events, awareness of the need for adaptation remains low. Adaptation is not only a matter for Government but will require a response by households and the business sector."



He also said that it globally, 2018 was the fourth warmest year on record and summer heatwaves could occur every year and there are concerns

"We see the effects of heatwaves in Europe, are we planning for that?

"I am concerned that the housing and building standards have not looked at the problem of heatwaves."

Cork floods but there must be consideration that the sea level rises will be more than predicted, he said, while Moneypoint power station must be closed by 2015 at the latest, but there must be a plan to around how it will be replaced.

The council made a wide range of recommendations in its annual review including advice on the State’s current climate obligations and future greenhouse gas emissions.



One key recommendation is that the carbon tax should be increased to €35 per tonne in Budget 2020, and then be raised further to at least €80 per tonne by 2030.



A significant target that Ireland is set to miss is in greenhouse gas emissions.



The target under the Effort Sharing Decision – part of the EU’s climate and energy policy framework – is a 20pc reduction in such emissions by next year, compared with 2005 levels.



However, the Environmental Protection Agency’s emissions projections indicate that a reduction of between just 5pc and 6pc will be achieved by 2020.



The council has also advised that tenants who may be displaced if a landlord is required to carry out energy upgrades should be compensated.



The review describes this particular aspect of upgrades as a concern and not ideal, given the “strained rental market”.



“The Government may need to consider compensation for tenants as part of any proposed grant scheme, such as temporary housing,” the council said.



“Further, existing regulations permit landlords to raise rent (or evict tenants) to undertake significant upgrades to a dwelling.”



It says “significant upgrades” is not clearly defined. “The council recommends that Government considers including requirements to improve energy efficiency as a component of a ‘significant upgrade’,” it added.



The issue is described as “complex” but the council says it provides an opportunity to address the housing crisis and energy efficiency simultaneously.

