Rainfall warning issued with up to 50mm expected

Very unsettled conditions forecast for the next 7 days (Ben Birchall/PA)

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Connacht, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan with accumulations of 30 to 50mm expected overnight and into tomorrow.

Met Eireann has said higher accumulations are expected in mountainous areas and this will bring a risk of some river and localised flooding.

Rain today will turn more persistent in many areas in the evening, heaviest in the southwest.

Tonight the rain will be heaviest and most persistent across the west and north midlands with some local flooding possible.

It comes as rainfall in the last 7 days has varied from north to south, with rainfall totals below average for the southern half of the country, while some areas in the northern and east of the country experienced 150pc to 200pc of normal rainfall for this time of year.

Belmullet received the highest rainfall accumulation of 53mm, but it was the east that experienced the highest rainfall as a percentage of average.

With very unsettled conditions forecast for the next 7 days, rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40mm are predicted with the east again experience well above average rainfall for this time of year.

Online Editors