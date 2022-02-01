Proposed CCTV laws to prosecute illegal dumpers backed by Government

The Government will not oppose new laws to underpin the use of CCTV in bringing illegal dumpers to justice.

Since the introduction of data protection laws in 2018, local authorities have been unable to use CCTV to apprehend and prosecute illegal dumpers.

However, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcom Byrne has introduced a bill to allow local authorities to use new technologies — including fixed and mobile CCTV systems, drones and automated number plate recognition — to tackle the problem of illegal dumping.

Speaking last week in a Seanad debate on the proposed laws, known as the Surveillance Powers in Relation to Certain Offences Bill, Senator Byrne said he surveyed all of the local authorities in the country and estimated that it costs €90-€100m annually for local authorities to deal with littering and illegal dumping.

“It is a scourge and an environmental hazard,” he said. “From a tourism perspective, our beauty spots are often destroyed. If certain materials leak into the soil, that results in environmental damage, while littering is also hazardous to livestock and other animals.”

During the debate, some senators raised concerns over the rights of individuals’ privacy and data, and fears of its misuse by authorities. However, Senator Byrne said his legislation will ensure safeguards are in place and that data controllers appointed by a local authority will have to operate in a clear architecture.

“The legislation stipulates that any evidence gathered can only be used for the purposes clearly outlined in the Bill, namely, to detect and prosecute offences in this area,” he said.

Green Party Minister for State Ossian Smyth said the Government would not oppose the Bill.

He said that while awareness-raising campaigns about littering have been successful, there are still “people going up to beautiful scenic areas with kitchen appliances they plan to throw into a field ... or, even worse, a trailer full of waste which they have been paid to dispose of and which they are furtively in the middle of the night throwing onto some farmer’s land to make money”.

He said “those people” can’t be reached by an advertising or awareness campaign. “They know what they are doing is wrong and the only thing that will make them change is a criminal sanction. For that, one needs evidence.”