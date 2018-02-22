Proposal to introduce VAT on fertiliser could add €35m to Government coffers

A study from the ESRI also says eliminating the zero-VAT rate on fertiliser for big farmers could help reduce carbon emissions which, although small, could have a positive effective on the environment.

If the zero-VAT rate on fertiliser was abolished for farmers, they would be more likely to spread less.

In total, across the three types of fertiliser it estimates a reduction of around 33,000t per year. It also says applying VAT to a previously unrated good will also have the effect of boosting revenues for the exchequer. This analysis suggests that there will be a tax revenue gain of €35.14m each year.

The ESRI said this change could disproportionally affect small, struggling farmers, who are likely to be low-intensity users of fertiliser. Perhaps an appropriate solution in Ireland would be to charge a normal rate of VAT on fertiliser, thus removing the effective subsidy, but to refund this on the basis of farm size and type.

Simulation results if a standard rate of VAT is enforced on fertiliser