Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 15 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Price of petrol, diesel and coal to face hikes under carbon tax plans

A cost increase for diesel would push more families into poverty
Angel Gurria, Secretary General of the OECD Picture: Frank McGrath
Paul Melia

Paul Melia

Ireland needs to hike carbon taxes on fossil fuels by at least 50pc to drive a move towards cleaner forms of energy and help tackle climate change.

The OECD says carbon taxes are not reducing energy consumption, improving energy efficiency or helping to tackle climate change - because they are too low across most countries.

A report on energy taxes says that countries including Ireland impose taxes on road transport - but not enough on coal and electricity generation, and that the levies imposed do not compensate for the environmental damage caused.

It also points to lower tax rates for diesel compared with petrol, despite diesel being more polluting and having a greater impact on air quality.

Data from the Department of Finance shows that environmental taxes amounted to €3.35bn in 2016. Carbon taxes are currently levied at €20 per tonne of emissions, but the OECD says the "minimum" figure should be €30.

If the Government hiked the tax to €30 per tonne, this would still not be high enough to encourage behavioural change, according to the OECD. But it would result in price hikes across petrol, diesel, home-heating fuels and coal, ranging from 2pc for a litre of petrol to 6.6pc on a 40kg bag of coal.

The rate of excise on a litre of petrol here is 58.7c, including a 4.6c carbon charge. This is the 11th highest rate in the EU. For diesel, it's 47.9c, including the 5.3c carbon tax, and we are ranked seventh.

The OECD study of 42 countries which account for 80pc of global energy use, says almost all climate taxes are "too low" and are falling "well short" of their potential to improve the climate and environment. Between 2012 and 2015, there has been little progress on implementing the "polluter pays" principle.

Also Read

"Comparing taxes between 2012 and 2015 yields a disconcerting result," said OECD secretary-general Angel Gurría. "Efforts have been made, or are underway, in several jurisdictions to apply the polluter-pays principle but, on the whole, progress towards the more effective use of taxes to cut harmful emissions is slow and piecemeal. Governments should do more and better."

The 'Taxing Energy Use 2018' report says that governments had "joined forces" to fight climate change under the Paris climate deal, with deep cuts required to reduce emissions and prevent average global temperature rises above 2C.

"A bird's eye view of effective taxes per ton of CO2 across all countries reveals that there is hardly any change in the tax rates on emissions outside the road transport sector," it says, "Taxes continue to be poorly aligned with environmental and climate costs of energy use, across all countries."

It says that countries including Ireland impose "relatively high" taxes on oil, but practically none on coal, which is considered to have a more profound impact on emissions and air quality.

In 2015, outside of road transport where "meaningful" tax-rate increases have been imposed, 81pc of emissions were untaxed. Tax rates were below the low-end estimate of climate costs at €30 for 97pc of emissions.

Irish Independent

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Nitrates Derogation secured - what it means for farmers
53 herds in these areas were restricted with a total of 302 reactors removed, 32 of the restrictions followed reactor disclosure at a contiguous herd test.

TB nightmare in Kerry showing 'signs of improvement' as Minister says...
Severe phosphorus deficiency in Sitka spruce can also lead to low nitrogen availability in soils. Nutritional deficiencies can reduce stocking density. Photo: Teagasc

Winter checks vital for long term prospects of your trees
Stock Picture (RSPB/PA)

Calls for farmers with Hen Harrier land to be compensated to avoid land...
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork Photo: John Delea

Minister says Department is not ‘specifically’ seeking affidavits from...
Harvesting can eat up a substantial chunk of the intial returns from forestry

Forestry targets are doomed to failure if farmers' concerns are not addressed
Little Skye, who was barely six weeks old, was found on the beach near Aughris Head

Dumping ground: Dogs and cats alive in bags, 1,000 tyres tipped in field,...


Top Stories

European quotes for butter are holding strong and remain at a historically high level in the mid €4,000 per tonne range.

Why the ICMSA believes co-ops 'can and must' hold price into the summer
1,000 farms a day are being lost in the European Union. Photo: Reuters

Ireland building alliances with 'older' Member States to protect CAP...
Minister of State Andrew Doyle

Forestry appeals committee in place after court action
Lambing season - don't leave yourself isolated or fatigued

How to get into the zone for the challenges of this lambing season
A study by Teagasc found 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages. Stock Image

'Animals are losing weight': The fodder crisis is now turning into an animal...
Engineering Graduate Shane Reape working in Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan

'Working so close to the farm means I can help dad in the evenings'

The ‘Super-Ranger’ badgers that may hold the key to limiting the spread...