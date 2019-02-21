Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 21 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

President Higgins questions environmental benefits of agricultural subsidies

Irish President Michael D Higgins. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Irish President Michael D Higgins. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

President Michael D Higgins has questioned whether agricultural subsidies have done enough to capture the goodwill of farmers to farm in a manner that benefits the environment. 

Speaking at the National Biodiversity conference in Dublin, President Higgins said that the assessment of current agricultural policies “has been fairly weak” and that it is up to our domestic politicians and the EU to create policies that allow farmers to manage the land sustainably. 

“I wonder too are we making the best use of the significant level of public money that we are spending on environmental measures and whether we are doing enough to harness the goodwill of farmers to protect the environment and can we improve this?” 

“The assessment of the benefits of existing farming subsides has been fairly weak. Farmers and foresters must be clearly encouraged away from damaging practices and encouraged to farm in harmony with nature and in this regard there is a critical role of the EU Commission and for our own politicians to create a context for farmers to move quickly towards truly sustainable agriculture. 

“There's a huge difference when a farmer can say that they are doing this because they believe it is the right thing to do and being able to tell you why they are drawing on the detail of scheme and the ancient practices that bond him and his ancestors to nature.” 

President Higgins pointed out that the corncrake and curlew which were once “integral sounds of the countryside have been pushed to the edge of extinction” and that the hen harrier is under pressure from forestry and wind farms and noted the damage that has been done to bogs. 

“Our raised and blanket bogs have been systematically degraded by repeat extraction, drainage and inappropriate tree planting,” he said. 

President Higgins stated that overall development needs to come to an end across all sectors of the economy as we are in the middle of a “terrestrial crisis” 

Also Read

“We have to ask ourselves questions about how deep a challenge this is as I don’t believe we can go on as we are. We can’t continue to have the current model of development as the model we have is flaw.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Lab-grown steak could be worse for climate than flatulent cattle - scientists
Shadows from history: Hidden ancient monuments came to light after millennia, revealed by last summer’s drought and Google Maps/Earth images including this one at Donadea, Co Kildare

Google unearthed: More of our hidden history is revealed by satellite pics
File photo

Ireland to be hotter than the French Riviera as temperatures set...
Forestry: a fall back income

Creed resists calls for higher forestry payments to full-time farmers

Microplastics in sewage sludge spread on land to come under microscope
Danger: Bees are among the most threatened insect species. Stock picture

Catastrophic threat to world's ecosystems as farm pesticides 'driving insect...
Prof Alan Matthews

Alan Matthews: Our 'green' farming credentials are set to come under...


Top Stories

Seamus Scallan, Wicklow Cattle Company

Calf prices slide to €40-€60 per head as marts' numbers increase
Glanbia stock surged following a forecast of continued growth for the company (stock photo)

Glanbia stockpiling materials in UK as it prepares for hard Brexit
Lakeland Dairies chairman Alo Duffy, Culture Minister Heather Humphreys, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, and Lakeland Dairies CEO Michael Hanley at the opening of the new plant. Photo Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography

Lakeland is 'Brexit-ready' with logistics team in place
Macra president James Healy will be among the speakers at next Monday’s public meeting in Mallow

Smooth transition essential for next CAP to ensure no 'forgotten farmers'...
An aerial view of the Clonee lands

€1.95m for 39 acres in Clonee with residential potential

PJ Phelan: Tillage farmers are now fighting on two fronts for access to land
The proposed North-South interconnector from Tyrone to Meath will require approximately 400 pylons say campaigners opposed to the project

'Nothing has changed on the ground' says TD as Supreme Court dismisses appeal...