A warning has been issued after an 'exceedance' for the herbicide glyphosate was detected in the public drinking water supply in Co Mayo.

Plea issued to farmers after weedkiller is discovered in water supply

Glyphosate is a broad spectrum herbicide used mainly for the control of annual broadleaf weeds and grasses and is found in a number of weed-killer formulations that are used by gardeners and farmers.

It has hit the headlines recently following a host of high-profile court cases.

Recently a Californian jury awarded more than €1.8bn to a couple who claimed that Bayer AG's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller caused their cancer.

However, Bayer AG, which owns the product, is confident its appeals of recent court rulings that its Roundup caused cancer will be successful.

Dr Pat O'Sullivan, regional drinking water compliance specialist with Irish Water, said that in Co Mayo, the exceedance of the drinking water regulations for glyphosate was noted in the Newport supply in May.

"While the HSE has advised that the levels seen do not represent a threat to public health, it is, however, undesirable and it is therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.

"Irish Water is continuing its extensive investment programme to improve water and wastewater services in Ireland," he said.