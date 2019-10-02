Plan to convert 1500ha unused bog into woodland

Coillte Nature and Bord na Móna are collaborating on a new project which will see bogs no longer used for peat production, transformed into rich native woodlands.

This initiative will see approximately 600,000 native trees being established across 1500 hectares of Bord na Móna land that is no longer used for peat production, over the next 3 years.

The focus will be on growing a mix of native Irish trees such as Downy Birch, Scots Pine, Alder and other Broadleaves (Hazel, Holly etc.).

The Bord na Móna lands identified for the project are in counties Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Tipperary.

Teams from Coillte Nature and Bord na Móna will work together to provide the management, forestry, nursery and technical expertise to establish and maintain the woodlands.

Coillte Nature was recently established on a not-for-profit basis to increase the national forest estate with a strong emphasis on carbon sequestration, habitat restoration, species diversification, biodiversity and the development of outdoor recreation and tourism amenities.

With the establishment of Coillte Nature, Coillte is seeking to advance its sustainability agenda by undertaking large discrete projects with a separate non-commercial focus.

Meanwhile, Bord na Móna is implementing an extensive peatland rehabilitation and bog restoration programme that will see a total of 35,000ha of peatland rehabilitated by 2025.

This programme of works is already supporting a huge variety of different native plant and animal species and the creation of important new amenity spaces on some of the 15,000ha that we have rehabilitated to date.

The rehabilitation and restoration of Bord na Móna peatlands is also significantly supporting Ireland’s climate action targets through the reduction of emissions and the creation of new carbon sink s and stores.

