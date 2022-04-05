Pippa Hackett wants review of burning bushes on farms

Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett is to review the laws around burning farm waste

Green Party Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett wants this to be the last year farmers can burn bushes on their farms, a spokesperson for the minister said.

Minister Hackett condemned the burning of bushes in her area in a video on Twitter last week and said even if the burning was legal, it should not have happened.

Despite a backlash from some suggesting she was engaging in ‘trial by social’, she said: “I am the Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity, and I will call out bad and needless practice when I see it.

“Some might turn a blind eye — I won’t. Of course, certain actions are sometimes necessary, and indeed legal, but that does not mean it is always the right thing to do,” she wrote.

“This applies both to farmers and public bodies. Nature is under huge pressure. Ecology is breaking down.

“Removing trees and vegetation may well be subject to some form of derogation from the law, but removing them in nesting season is simply not right or fair.”

A spokesman for Ms Hackett said she was prompted to comment after spotting bushes being burned during nesting season and an orange fire alert had been issued.

Burning of agricultural waste, including dead vegetation, is one of the exemptions allowed, but the minister’s spokesman said she was going to have that reviewed.

“The minister is asking her department to... see if there is another way of managing it so that this will be the last year that particular derogation is granted,” he said.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said he was taken aback to see Minister Hackett post videos and photos of farms on social media.

“These farms are clearly identifiable in their local community. Minister Hackett does not have the full facts in relation to the activities being carried out on these farms and made no effort to find out,” said Mr Rushe.

“If the minister feels farmers have broken rules, then there is a process in place to deal with this.

“To see a Government minister engage in trial by social media is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“If the minister has genuine concerns, she could have called into the farmer and engaged with them directly rather than posting messages on social media trying to cause a ‘pile on’. It is irresponsible and very unusual behaviour for a Government minister.”