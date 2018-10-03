Four water supplies, one in Kilkenny, two in Limerick and one in Longford currently have a level of pesticides above the set EU standard, according to Irish Water.

Pesticides levels in water supplies in four areas of the country above EU standards - Irish Water

While it said these pesticide levels are not a health risk it is making sure that drinking water sources are protected from pesticides, the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group is taking action.

These include informing the public and other local stakeholders on the correct and safe use of pesticides.

The pesticide that is being detected most frequently in drinking water supplies in Ireland is an herbicide called MCPA. This herbicide is in many products used to control thistle, dock and rush.

This increase is because products containing MCPA are being used to control weeds on hard surfaces, in gardens, on farms or in forestry.

In the coming weeks Irish Water will write to 140,000 homes and businesses on the public water network whose supplies are on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List (RAL).

The RAL is the list of ‘at risk’ water supplies where the drinking water quality is not as good as it could be. In 53 of the 55 water supply schemes the water is still safe to drink.

In two schemes, Lough Talt in Sligo and Grangemore in Roscommon, the local communities are currently on a Boil Water Notice making the water unsafe for to drink straight from the tap. Irish Water will outline what we are doing in these 55 areas to improve supply by either an upgrade or a change in how the relevant water treatment plant works.