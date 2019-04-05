Exceedances in pesticides levels in watercources are on the increase across certain counties, according to Irish Water.

Pesticide detections in water on the rise in some counties

While it says there is no threat to public health, it is imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.

Irish Water is appealing to farmers and other users of pesticides to ensure that best practice measures to protect drinking water quality are always followed.

In Donegal, exceedances in pesticides are on the increase with two exceedances detected during 2018 in the River Eske Public Water Supply.

Eight different supplies in Co Donegal (Bundoran, Fanad East, Fanad West, Frosses /Inver, Letterkenny, Milford, Fullerton Dam and Rosses) have seen the herbicide MCPA and other pesticides such as Cypermethrin, Glyphosate and Fluroxypyr detected over the past two years, albeit mostly at very low levels.

A number of localised exceedences were also recorded in Cavan, Galway, Monaghan, Mayo and Sligo.

Andy Boylan, Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist said providing safe, clean drinking water for all is our first priority.

"In Ireland, the majority (82pc) of drinking water supplies come from surface water sources (water from rivers, lakes and streams). Such supplies are vulnerable to contamination from land and animal run-off.”