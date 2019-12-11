Pay farmers to farm less intensively in certain areas - Group Water Schemes

Ciaran Moran

Parts of the country unable to take the inputs being applied to it, and a new scheme should be developed to pay farmers to farm these areas less intensively, the National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) has said.

The Federation is the representative organisation for the community-owned group water scheme (GWS) sector in Ireland.

In a submission to the Department of Agriculture on CAP reform seen by the Farming Independent, it said there is currently little national legislation or agri-environmental schemes that adequately deals specifically with drinking water source protection.

It said farm expansion and intensification is resulting in increased pressures on water resources and that inability of certain land to take the inputs being applied to it is amongst the greatest weaknesses and threats to the sectors environmental sustainability.

"Further intensification in land not capable of supporting it (heavy soils or free-draining soils) could result in further pollution and subsequent Phosphorus loading in watercourses and Nitrogen loading in groundwaters," it claimed.

NFGWS said that there is an opportunity in the next CAP for the Department of Agriculture to develop new environmental schemes that support farmers in drinking water source catchments to farm less intensively

It said this is particularly the case for farmers on land not capable of supporting intensive regimes or in critical source areas without being negatively impacted financially.

It said group water schemes are uniquely positioned to engage with farmers in their catchment to promote behavioural change in relation to eliminating water wastage, rainwater harvesting and encouraging less intense farming regimes on land not capable of supporting such practices in drinking water source catchments. 

NFGWS also highlighted the opportunity the next CAP has to promote the implementation of rainwater harvesting on farms and farm buildings.

Online Editors


