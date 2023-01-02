Over 11,000ha of Bord na Móna bogs now converted to carbon sinks

Some 35 bogs have been rewetted to date under Bord na Móna’s (BNM's) Peatland Climate Action Scheme storing between 20-25 million tonnes of carbon in the ground.

The overall hectares rehabilitated by the end of November 2022 stood at 11,065ha – representing over a third of the scheme’s total target to turn 30,000ha (or 82 bogs) into carbon sinks by 2025.

The new data on the €108m scheme, obtained by the Farming Independent, shows these fully or partially rehabilitated bogs are located across seven counties – Offaly (47pc), Galway (24pc), Longford (12pc), Roscommon (8pc), Kildare (4pc), Westmeath (3pc), and Meath (2pc).

It comes as the semi-state company says the bog rehabilitation project is currently employing “all the operatives” previously employed in its peat production division, while its liaisons with local farmers who harbour concerns about the potential impact of the scheme on farmland also continue.

Asked about headway achieved on the scheme to date a BNM spokesperson said: “Rehabilitation has been completed, or is currently on-going, on 35 separate bogs.

“Based on the current available data it is estimated that the carbon stored in the ground where rehabilitation has been completed to date is 20 to 25 million tonnes of carbon.

“Bord na Móna’s peatlands rehabilitation not only lowers Ireland’s carbon emissions but it also provides other major benefits in improving water quality and boosting biodiversity.”

Asked how the calculation on carbon storage is conducted, the spokesperson replied: “This is an estimated figure developed using peat depth survey information updated with recent Lidar and topographical information, a calculation of the estimated volume of peat remaining and a conversion of the volume of peat to tonnes of carbon using peat bulk density information from recent research and other data.”

BNM says its officials called to “all residences” within 1km of bogs rehabilitated in 2022, following a period of largely online engagement in 2021 due to Covid-19.

The spokesperson added: “Virtual and in-person meetings have taken place with both IFA and ICMSA and their members and a number of site visits to rehabilitated bogs have taken place with these groups.

“IFA, ICMSA and ICSA are notified by email of all rehabilitation plans. . . Over 60 virtual or in-person meetings and 30 site visits have been held with stakeholders to date.”