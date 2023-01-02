Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Over 11,000ha of Bord na Móna bogs now converted to carbon sinks

Nature restoration: Rewetted peatland Expand

Close

Nature restoration: Rewetted peatland

Nature restoration: Rewetted peatland

Nature restoration: Rewetted peatland

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Some 35 bogs have been rewetted to date under Bord na Móna’s (BNM's) Peatland Climate Action Scheme storing between 20-25 million tonnes of carbon in the ground.

The overall hectares rehabilitated by the end of November 2022 stood at 11,065ha – representing over a third of the scheme’s total target to turn 30,000ha (or 82 bogs) into carbon sinks by 2025.

Most Watched

Privacy