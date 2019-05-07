The EPA today said that options to reduce fertiliser use will need to be implemented at farm level, after it found that ammonia levels are on an upward trend.

'Options to reduce fertiliser use will need to be implemented at farm level' - EPA

The EPA published figures for emissions of five key air pollutants.

These pollutants impact the environment and health contributing to respiratory problems and pollution of soil, surface water and vegetation.

This latest information from the EPA shows that ammonia emissions increased by 2pc in 2017, which followed a 5pc increase in 2016.

Agriculture dominates emissions of ammonia which arise from the decomposition of animal manures and the application of fertiliser.

This trend in increasing emissions is projected to continue out to 2030.

In addition, emissions of non-methane volatile organic compounds showed an increase in 2017. These pollutants arise from the food and beverage industry and the storage and handling of animal manures and synthetic fertilisers.

Non-methane volatile organic compound emissions are projected to increase slightly to 2030 as the gains from switching to less polluting sources are outweighed by increased economic activity and population growth.