Opposition to wind farms and overhead power lines could result in sharp increase in electricity prices – ESRI

Almost 40pc of the Republic’s electricity needs are met from renewables, mainly from more than 200 wind farms.

Public opposition to wind farms and overhead electricity lines could result in sharp increase in electricity prices in future, according to the country’s leading think-tank.

A report by the Economic and Social Research Institute has warned the additional cost of accommodating public opposition to new energy infrastructure in investment decisions would ultimately be passed on to electricity consumers.

It estimated that electricity prices were likely to rise by 14% if energy providers accommodated moderate concerns of the public about the location of wind farms and overhead power lines but predicted they could more than triple in the worst case scenario.

“For example, where there is public opposition to on-shore wind farms, energy companies may switch investment to offshore wind farms which are more expensive to construct and operate,” the ESRI explained.

It estimated that the capital cost of major projects could be 13% higher if energy providers accommodated the concerns of members of the public into their plans for new infrastructure rather than follow the least cost option.

The ESRI said the costs could be even 33% higher in the most extreme scenario.

“Systems costs and electricity prices could dramatically escalate if there is a sharp deterioration in the public’s acceptance of new energy infrastructure,” it warned.

The ESRI said it underlined how engagement with stakeholders and communities should remain a top priority for policy makers.

It said energy providers can accommodate the public’s preferences for new infrastructure but at a cost.

It noted that Ireland’s use of renewable energy sources is set to grow over the next couple of decades as Ireland with ambitious targets to increase the proportion of green energy used in electricity generation from 36.5% in 2019 to 70% by 2030.

Researchers pointed out that demand for electricity is also set to grow by up to 55% over the same period.

They anticipate that costs are likely to rise as public acceptance of new energy infrastructure is expected to decline.

While electricity charges are uniform across Ireland, the ESRI said consumers in Dublin could face a six-fold increase in prices if a zonal pricing system was ever introduced.

A survey carried out by the ESRI showed over three-quarters of people were positively disposed to wind turbines, although support levels declined if a wind farm was located in their own area.

Just 36% were willing to accept the development of wind farms within 5km of their own homes.

Acceptance levels for overhead power lines within 5km of a person’s home were even lower at 28%.

The ESRI said there were also regional differences in attitudes to the proximity of wind farms and electricity lines to people’s residences.

Outright opposition to wind farms is at its highest level in the Midlands where 21% are totally against their development in any form but lowest in Border counties at 9%.

Total opposition to overhead electricity lines is strongest in the South-West at 44% compared to the West where it is just 18%.

The ESRI recommended that the location of wind farms and overhead power lines should be regarded as part of a wider discussion about the transition to a low carbon economy and ensuring the security of power supplies rather than an issue at a local level around the country.

