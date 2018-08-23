Opposition to Shannon water pipe line vow to fight on

The opposition to Irish Water’s planned water pipeline from the Shannon to Dublin have said that their campaign to halt its construction is going from strength to strength.

A number of groups held a meeting in Nenagh Co. Tipperary last night where various issues surrounding the pipeline was discussed.

Speaking at the meeting Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock reiterated the association’s position that it will support all landowners affected by the proposed Shannon to Dublin water pipeline.

Speaking following the meeting Mr Sherlock said, “As was evidenced tonight, there is a lot of disquiet among farmers in this region about the proposed water pipe; It is quite clear the whole logic of the project needs to be critically evaluated by the political process before any public money is committed.”

“We will never have clarity around future water requirements until the myriad of problems in Dublin are fixed. Irish Water currently loses 49pc of its own product through leaks.

"It makes absolutely no sense to pipe water half way across the country for it to leak back into the groundwater through faulty pipes and for it all to cost the princely sum of several billion euros.”

“Farmers are sick with worry about the potential impact of a pipeline being forced through their farms with the potential for extreme short term disruption and long term devaluing of the land.

"While we are not against progress we are against waste and the case for this pipeline seems very dubious given all the evidence that they need to fix leakage levels in Dublin, which are scandalously high by international standards. This has to be a priority before any money is wasted in pumping more water to a chronically leaky system.”