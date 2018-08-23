Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 23 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Opposition to Shannon water pipe line vow to fight on

Image: Irish Water
Image: Irish Water
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The opposition to Irish Water’s planned water pipeline from the Shannon to Dublin have said that their campaign to halt its construction is going from strength to strength.

A number of groups held a meeting in Nenagh Co. Tipperary last night where various issues surrounding the pipeline was discussed.

Speaking at the meeting Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock reiterated the association’s position that it will support all landowners affected by the proposed Shannon to Dublin water pipeline.

Speaking following the meeting Mr Sherlock said, “As was evidenced tonight, there is a lot of disquiet among farmers in this region about the proposed water pipe; It is quite clear the whole logic of the project needs to be critically evaluated by the political process before any public money is committed.”

“We will never have clarity around future water requirements until the myriad of problems in Dublin are fixed. Irish Water currently loses 49pc of its own product through leaks.

"It makes absolutely no sense to pipe water half way across the country for it to leak back into the groundwater through faulty pipes and for it all to cost the princely sum of several billion euros.”

“Farmers are sick with worry about the potential impact of a pipeline being forced through their farms with the potential for extreme short term disruption and long term devaluing of the land.

"While we are not against progress we are against waste and the case for this pipeline seems very dubious given all the evidence that they need to fix leakage levels in Dublin, which are scandalously high by international standards. This has to be a priority before any money is wasted in pumping more water to a chronically leaky system.”

Also Read

“I would also like to make quite clear that this is not just an issue affecting farmers, the whole community is affected and are abjectly opposed to wasting vast sums of money on this. ”

Irish Water has said that severe water shortages are forecast from 2025 due to rising demand and the utility says the best solution is extracting 330 million litres of water a day from the River Shannon.

The utility intends seeking planning permission next year for the €1.3bn water supply project, which will involve water being extracted at the Parteen basin in Tipperary, before being pumped to Peamount in south Dublin and distributed across the capital.

Water will also be drawn from the 170km pipeline to meet demand from homes and businesses in Tipperary, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The company says unless the project goes ahead, the shortages that arose recently, during Storm Emma and the Web Summit a number of years ago will become more commonplace.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Large signs referring to

Three men caught trespassing on land with combine harvesters and...
The 204 holding is located near Castletownroche and once supplied beet to Mallow sugar factory

Prime north Cork tillage land for €14,000/ac
John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Stock image. REUTERS/Toby Melville

John Joyce: Hard times call for hard measures on the fodder front
LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

Cross border dairy boost after UK/China deal
The ICSA says the incident illustrates the difficulties facing farmers when members of the public use farmland for leisure purposes without consent. Stock Image.

'It could have caused a huge blaze': Fence posts taken from the ground and used...
Edward Dudley. Click on the Instagram icon in the corner to follow Edward through the day.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Meet Kilsunny Pedigree Herds
'Later crop yields have improved somewhat'

Forward selling on 2019 harvest looks like a solid option