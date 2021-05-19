Opinion split among Kerry Councillors on the issue of upland burning

There were strong differences of opinion, regarding the burning of gorse fires in upland areas.

At Monday's meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC). Cllr Dan McCarty (Ind) tabled a motion calling for an extension of the 'burning season' to mid-March but Cllr Cathal Foley (SF) submitted a motion calling on KCC, in conjunction with the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) and other interested groups, to initiate a task-force to end what he described as the 'retrograde practice' of upland burning.

The recent wildfires that destroyed huge tracts of precious terrain in Killarney National Park have focused many people's attention on upland burning and on ways it can be prevented.

Cllr McCarthy called on KCC to write to the Department to seek additional advice in relation to 'responsible, managed controlled burning' to ensure the best time-line and practice.

"We have all seen the devastation the fire has done to the National Park. But I'm a long-time believer in the extension to the burning season and upland management for burning," Cllr McCarthy said.

"This spring we had one day you could burn it. If the extension was put until the middle of March at least, it would have given farmers a better chance to burn it. A stitch in time saves nine. But I think we have a lot of the stitches used. The way we're now leaving our mountains grow, if a fire starts in Cahersiveen it could end up in Kenmare. I'm worried for the future of the uplands if we don't get more burning," he added.

But Cllr Cathal Foley said he could not support such a motion.

"I appreciate where Dan is coming from, but I'm not going to support an extension of the burning season," he said.

"After my last motion in March regarding illegal burning, the NPWS contacted me to say they are very interested in setting up a pilot scheme around the county to try and resolve this issue once and for all," Cllr Foley said.

He added that burning is no longer the way forward and that farming practices, scientific methods, and analysis have changed over time. Cllr Foley said people now needed to respect the scientific evidence regarding growth, fires and re-wilding of areas.

"The agricultural side of the NPWS have been in touch with the Kerry Fire Service, and I would respectfully ask that we work side by side with them to try and end this practice once and for all. It's embarrassing that this is happening year in, year out. For a great county like ours, that relies so much on nature and beauty, that we would allow this happen is simply not on. It needs to change," he added.

Kerryman