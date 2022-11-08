Farming

‘Operating a mixed organic farm works well for us as it spreads workflow, nutrient requirements and cashflow’

John Curran has sheep, cattle, turkeys and cereals on his Navan holding — and he sees great potential for the expansion of the organic sector

John and Fiona Curran on their Co Meath holding. Photos: Seamus Farrelly Expand
Anna and Lucy Curran with some of the 100 bronze turkeys being reared for the Christmas market Expand
John and Fiona Curran with two of their daughters, Anna and Lucy Expand
The family farm has 45 suckler cows Expand
The turkeys are fed an organic ration and will be killed in mid-December Expand
The Currans at their holding Expand

Grace Maher

Organic farming can be sustained through careful management of the land and its capacity.

This is the philosophy of John and Fiona Curran, who have achieved their own balance of resources on their farm in Fordstown, Navan, Co Meath. They farm 175 acres operating a mixed enterprise.

