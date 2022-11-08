‘Operating a mixed organic farm works well for us as it spreads workflow, nutrient requirements and cashflow’

Organic farming can be sustained through careful management of the land and its capacity.

This is the philosophy of John and Fiona Curran, who have achieved their own balance of resources on their farm in Fordstown, Navan, Co Meath. They farm 175 acres operating a mixed enterprise.

Mindful of the interest from farmers in joining the Organic Farming Scheme, which is now open, John reflects back on when he converted to organic farming. “In 2005, we decided to make the switch to organic and joined the Irish Organic Association,” he says.

Expand Close Anna and Lucy Curran with some of the 100 bronze turkeys being reared for the Christmas market / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anna and Lucy Curran with some of the 100 bronze turkeys being reared for the Christmas market

“Looking back, the main change to our farming system was reduction in livestock numbers for the first few years. Once the land adapted to not having artificial fertilisers applied and came back into balance, we found that we could gradually increase stock numbers again.

“In organic livestock farming, the key thing is to find the carrying capacity of the land you are farming. Our land here is mainly a clay loam, making it very fertile when managed correctly.

“There are a couple of wet parcels in some areas but overall, it is very productive land. I monitor fertility levels carefully, with the main applications being farmyard manure, slurry and lime. Poaching and compaction are two of the main things to watch out for in organic farming as they can really damage the soil structure and disrupt your entire production system.”

The Currans have sheep, cattle, turkeys and cereals on their holding. “We have 45 suckler cows. All the calves and progeny are reared to beef at approximately two years of age. They are Simmentals, crossed with an Angus bull. We split the calving almost 50/50 between autumn and spring. The sheep enterprise consists of 175 mid-season lambing ewes. We keep 135 ewes and 40 ewe lambs in the system. The sheep are mainly Charollais with some Zwartbles crosses. I mainly use a Charollais ram.

“Then we have 100 bronze turkeys which we rear for the Christmas market. We bring them in at roughly five weeks old in early September. They are fed an organic ration and are killed in mid-December.

Expand Close John and Fiona Curran with two of their daughters, Anna and Lucy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John and Fiona Curran with two of their daughters, Anna and Lucy

“I also grow 10 acres of winter Isabel oats for Flahavan’s. I generally keep a couple of tonnes back for sheep at lambing time.

“Operating a mixed farm works well in organics as it spreads the workload, nutrient requirements and cashflow, which is important.”

Read More

Grassland management is an important part of farming organically and John farms mostly old pastures.

“Some of this grassland has been reseeded over the past 10 years. I use perennial ryegrass and white clover and it has performed very well.

Expand Close The family farm has 45 suckler cows / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The family farm has 45 suckler cows

“I have not yet experimented with red clover but probably will try out a couple of fields in the coming years. I have been maintaining productivity with the current system. I close my grassland in early May after grazing and applying farmyard manure. Then around June 25 when growth is at its most intense with high quality, I cut the sward and then add it to a silage pit. I average seven or eight tonnes to the acre. Then the grassland is left to come back and grazed with sheep, lambs and younger cows for the rest of the year.

“I generally apply farmyard manure in September. The livestock is managed in one group for most of the year, with the ewes being brought together towards the end of the year. This mixed grazing system works well for managing parasites."

Expand Close The turkeys are fed an organic ration and will be killed in mid-December / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The turkeys are fed an organic ration and will be killed in mid-December

The Currans approach reseeding on a field-by-field basis as part of their rotation system. “Sometimes I will aerate a field if I feel that it is exhibiting poor growth,” says John. “For fields that I think are getting tired and need a reseed, I usually plan that a couple of years in advance. In year one, I will grow spring oats followed by winter kale.

“Then in year two I will grow another crop of spring oats and then follow it with a reseed which I will leave in for a few years to rejuvenate the ground. The kale acts as a good break crop and the cattle thrive on it.

“If ground and weather conditions permit, I have the cattle out on the kale from mid-December to mid-February. The kale is balanced with roughage, about 50/50 with either straw, hay or silage. In my experience, animals outwinter very well and it is healthier for them.”

Approximately 40 cattle are finished annually and are sold to either Slaney Meats or Good Herdsmen, with the lamb sold to ICM in Camolin. Turkeys are mostly sold locally into butchers, restaurants, hotels or farmers markets.

Expand Close The Currans at their holding / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Currans at their holding

“The turkeys are animals we enjoy rearing and the children — Mary, Anna and Lucy — love getting involved in this enterprise. It brings a bit of life to the farm around this time of the year, but we are all happy to see them head off in mid-December. They are not produced for a specific market as such, but are all sold locally,” John says.

In addition to working full-time on the farm, John is the chairman of the IFA Organic Project Team. He also sits on the Organic Forum, a group of stakeholders tasked with implementing the National Organic Strategy 2025.

“Our brief is to oversee the development of the sector. There is lot of potential to grow organic farming here in Ireland. As an organic farmer myself, I know the benefits of the system at farm level. As we expand the sector, we have the capacity to sell a fantastic story to consumers looking for quality Irish organic produce, both at home and abroad.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie