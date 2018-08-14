The countdown is on for the hugely popular Energy in Agriculture event due to take place in Gurteen Agricultural College, Co Tipperary on Tuesday, 21 August.

The countdown is on for the hugely popular Energy in Agriculture event due to take place in Gurteen Agricultural College, Co Tipperary on Tuesday, 21 August.

Only one week to go until popular Energy in Agriculture event

The event, which attracted more than 2,500 visitors and 63 exhibitors last year, features panel discussions with leading voices in agriculture, information on energy and money saving schemes, demonstrations on delivering on- farm energy and displays of energy saving products.

The event will be opened by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughton at 10am and this will be followed by a panel discussion on energy in agriculture including the Minister, Teagacs’s’ Barry Caslin, IFA President Joe Healy and Paul Kenny of Tipperary Energy Agency.

Discussions on reducing fuel usage in machinery, energy efficiency options on dairy farms, fuel switching and SEAI supports will take place alongside talks on biomass generation, solar power, anaerobic digestion and forestry.

Speaking at the launch of the event Barry Caslin from Teagasc said farmers could play a significant role in the decarbonisation of Ireland’s national heat supply, although it would be a huge challenge.

"With dramatic falls in the cost of solar photovoltaic’s, on-shore and off-shore wind, biogas AD opportunities as well as battery energy storage technology, the prospect of complete decarbonisation of Irelands electricity supply is now in sight.

"An increased supply of agricultural feedstocks will be needed to fuel such growth in the bio-based economy, including a large fleet of bio-methane plants and new processes such as synthetic gas from biomass.

The event is free to attend.