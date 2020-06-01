Only 3pc of slurry spread by low-emission methods

The vast majority of slurry (84pc) continues to be applied via the splash-plate method, a new study by Teagasc has found.

This is despite huge efforts by policymakers to incentivise and encourage farmers to adopt Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) methods.

The study is based on analysis of farms with bovine animals over the 2016-18 period using data collected by the Teagasc National Farm Survey.

The study found that 10pc of slurry was applied via umbilical systems, 3pc was by LESS and 1pc was applied via injection.

Farm organisations have highlighted that there isn't enough low-emission equipment or contractors to ramp up LESS use to levels desired by authorities.

They also questioned the suitability of this type of equipment for many land types, as well as the financial costs on farmers.

ICMSA is seeking a 60pc grant from TAMS for low-emission slurry equipment which must be available to all farmers in addition to the current investment ceilings.

It is also lobbying that farmers should be able to get the VAT back on this equipment and that it should qualify for accelerated capital allowances.

Housed

Meanwhile, the Teagasc study also found that dairy cows and bulls were housed for 121 days on average, while other bovine livestock categories tend to be housed for 147-150 days.

In all, 81pc of manure was stored as slurry and 19pc as farmyard manure.

In aggregate terms, 30pc of slurry was derived from dairy cows, 25pc from suckler cows and 11-14pc from each of the cattle 0-1 years and 1-2 year age categories.

A total of 44pc of slurry was applied to land between January and April, with a further 40pc, 13pc and 3pc applied between May-July, August-September, October-December respectively.

