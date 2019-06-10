'No sign of any change in weather patterns' - East to get two times average rainfall this week

Ciaran Moran

Met Eireann projections indicate that the eastern half of the country will have 1.7 to 2.0 times average rainfall this week.

The unsettled weather has halted silage work in many parts of the country with rainfall totals over the last week well above normal in all regions apart from the southwest.

Most areas received 2 or 3 times the weekly average rainfall for early June with parts of the northeast Connacht and south Ulster having the most at over 60 mm of rainfall (over four times the average locally).

Looking forward it looks set to remain rather showery for a few days and then fronts are expected to move in from the east.

Met Eireann has forecast that the eastern half of the country will have 1.7 to 2.0 times average rainfall this week while the western half is set to have near to average rainfall.

According to Harm Luijkx, a forecaster for Met Éireann, showery conditions will continue, with widespread long periods of rain likely.

"There's no sign of any major change in weather patterns," said Mr Luijkx.

"Low pressure is dominating with sunshine and showers and temperatures staying a bit below normal for the time of year so there's no prospect of any warm weather yet, and there will be more showers too."

The beginning of the week will see a pattern of dry weather emerging early in the day, but showers will move in quickly across the country. Ulster and much of Leinster will see the worst of the rain early in the week.

"It's going to be changeable for the time of the year," Mr Luijkx told the Irish Independent.

After recent heavy rain the ground will remain saturated over much of Ulster, Connacht and parts of Leinster for much of the week ahead, with poorly and some moderately drained soils in these areas waterlogged.

