No ‘one-size-fits-all answer’ to addressing climate issues – top scientist

A measure to cut overall livestock numbers by a certain amount to meet a climate target could be 'very blunt instrument'.

National herd cuts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions could be a ‘blunt instrument’ and may not address other environmental issues, according to Jenny Deakin, a senior catchment scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Speaking on a Teagasc webinar last week, she said there is no ‘one-size-fits-all answer’ to addressing the various pressures on the environment caused by agriculture, but warned some areas had reached their ‘nutrient limits’ and action must be taken.

In terms of water quality, she said initial ‘low-hanging fruit’ actions would include addressing poor practice and improving efficiency at farm level.

“The final cut in the hierarchy of actions is the overall stocking rate and overall chemical nitrogen use,” Deakin said.

However, she said a measure to cut overall livestock numbers by a certain amount to meet a climate target could be a ‘very blunt instrument’.

“If the cut ends up being somewhere where we are not going to get a water benefit, then we have missed a trick,” Deakin said, stressing that the EPA supports a catchment and more target-based approach.

“There has been a huge investment in measures over the last 20-30 years and we haven’t really seen the return for it. One of the reasons for that potentially is because we have had a scattergun approach.

“We have spread ourselves too thin and we are not targeting the right measure in the right place,” she said.

Her comments came as Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Dail last week that farmers are leading the charge and delivering on our climate ambitions.

“The current narrative that farmers are laggards is wrong and does not take account of the huge efforts they have made and continue to make to address the challenges of climate change and biodiversity.

“We must remember that all sectors have to play their part. We cannot have a situation where farmers are regarded as the only ones who must contribute.”

However, the minister said agriculture is going through an evolution and is likely to look very different in 10 years’ time.

“Now is the time for clear heads and an all-of-society understanding of what farming and agriculture can do to tackle climate change as well as deliver for our economy,” he pointed out.