Nitrogen limits on farms to reviewed under new Climate Action Plan

The nitrogen limits of farms are to be reviewed under the new Climate Action Plan in a bid to slash fertiliser use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

However, the Government has not included any measure which directly targets a reduction in livestock numbers on farms.

The plan, which was published by the Government today, sets out measures by which the agriculture sector will reduce its emissions by 25pc by 2030.

It details how greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture have increased significantly in recent years and attributes this 'almost entirely' to the removal of milk quotas, which has led to an expansion in the dairy sector.

The plan stated that should emissions from the dairy sector continue to grow, even with a corresponding reduction in the beef sector, overall agriculture emissions will grow despite efficiency gains.

The Government has said the adoption of greenhouse gas-efficient farming practices will need to be increased in 1.5-fold compared to measures outlined in the 2019 Climate Action Plan.

This includes more climate-efficient use of fertiliser, improved animal feeding, improved animal breeding, bringing forward the finishing age of cattle, and increased organic farming.

According to the plan, agriculture will need to reduce emissions by 4.1pc annually for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 to meet this first carbon budget.

"Due to the increased cost of chemical fertiliser in 2022, it is expected that emissions in the sector will fall slightly due to the decline in chemical nitrogen sales. The challenge is to ensure through actions that this becomes the longer-term trend for the sector," it said.

Fertiliser

The plan targets a reduction in Chemical N Use to a maximum usage of 330,000 tonnes by 2025 and 300,000 by 2030.

To reach this goal, the Department of Agriculture is to establish a National Fertiliser Database and fund multispecies and clover swards to reduce N dependence.

However, the plan also says a review of maximum nitrogen limits on farms is to be conducted by Q2 2024, which it said was separate to reviewing conditions for granting of derogation status.

The Department will also continue to fund LESS to contribute to nitrogen reductions.

There is also a target to increase the adoption of Protected Urea to 80-90pc on grassland farms.

The Climate Action Plan also targets a reduction in age at which cattle are slaughtered from 26 to 22-23 months. However, there was scant detail in the plan on how this would be achieved.

The plan also sets out ambitions to provide livestock farmers with 'diversification options' such as anaerobic digestion, forestry and tillage It included a target of producing up to 1 TWh of Biomethane by 2025 and construction of up to 20 AD plants of scale.

The Government is also targeting an almost 5-fold increase in organic farming to reach 250,000 ha by 2025 and 450,000 hectares by 2030.

This it said, will help to further reduce fertiliser and pesticide use, resulting in associated environmental benefits.

Notably, the plan also contained a target to increase the area of tillage to 400,000 hectares from the current 348,000ha.

"There is scope to further increase this area, despite increasing land competition from the dairy sector. There is also an opportunity for the industry to exploit opportunities for high-value crops, based on changing consumer preferences, creating opportunities for the primary producer both in new food markets and bioeconomy efforts," it said.

Meanwhile, the Climate Action Plan again reiterated the Government's ambition to increase our annual afforestation rates from approximately 2,000 hectares (ha) per annum in 2021 and 2022 to 8,000 ha per annum from 2023 onwards, to deliver an additional 28,000 ha of afforestation across the first carbon budget period.

It also again set out to 'improve' the management for carbon sequestration of 200,000 ha of grasslands on mineral soils and reduce the 'management intensity' of grasslands on 25,000 ha of drained organic soils.

Delivery of the targets will be kept under constant review, the plan states, with further policies, measures and actions brought forward to address any failure or projected failure as required, including as part of the annual update of the Climate Action Plan.