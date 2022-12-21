Farming

Nitrogen limits on farms to be reviewed under new Climate Action Plan

  • Increased agriculture emissions ‘'almost entirely' due to the removal of milk quotas
  • Fertiliser use to be slashed to 330,000t by 2025
  • Target to reduced slaughter age to 23mts
  • Plan to increase tillage area to 400,000ha
Agriculture accounted for 33.33pc of Ireland&rsquo;s GHG emissions in 2021, down from 34pc in 2020. Photographer: Peter Boer/Bloomberg Expand

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

The nitrogen limits of farms are to be reviewed under the new Climate Action Plan in a bid to slash fertiliser use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

However, the Government has not included any measure which directly targets a reduction in livestock numbers on farms.

