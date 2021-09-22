Nitrates rules will be 'impossible’ to comply with

Farmers on the move are pictured at the open day in Teagasc Moorepark. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Department of Agriculture proposed new Nitrates rules have caused serious upset among winter milk suppliers who feel the red tape around soiled water will be impossible to comply with.

Under the proposal, no farmer will be allowed to spread soiled water between November 15 to January 15.

A number of winter milk suppliers at the Teagasc open day in Moorepark last week took Jack Nolan, the Senior Department Inspector for the Nitrates division, to task over the issue during a presentation on the proposals.

“I can’t milk cows if I can’t spread soiled water,” one visibly upset farmer told Nolan.

“It needs to addressed and I would ask that the Department be mindful that we’re all human beings and the rate of change that’s being asked of farmers at the moment is highly stressful,” he said.

Nolan assured the farmer that there would be a “different scenario” for winter milk suppliers but that he currently had no answers for him as the Department was in the middle of a consultation period.

About 12pc of farmers in the country are liquid milk suppliers and the farmer also questioned the science behind the proposed rules on soiled water.

“What we’re doing is trying to improve,” Nolan responded.

“If you go back and look at a GAA team five years ago things were done differently than they are today.

“Each cow produces about 10,000L of soiled water each year so multiply that by about 500,000 [extra cows in the country]. Each 10,000L contains about 13kg of nitrogen so there’s extra pressure there that’s having an impact.

“We want to keep the [nitrates] derogation, we have two thirds of cows on derogation farms and part of that is to stop the trend in water quality which is negative and 85pc of the nitrogen in rural catchments is coming from agriculture and not spreading soiled water when there’s very little grass growth is one of the measures.”

Nolan also warned that from January next year, farmers in the south and south-east of the country could be hit with a higher nitrogen reduction target of 15pc “because that’s where there’s most losses of nitrogen.”

The date for submissions to the consultation closed on Monday 20 September with the IFA rejecting the Department’s proposals around soiled water and slurry requirements.

Tank storage, lagoon covers and grant aid

Another serious bone of contention raised by farmers was the grant aid that would be needed for additional slurry storage requirements and lagoon covers.

Nolan clarified that separate storage of soiled water would only be needed if a farmer’s current facilities could not accommodate both slurry and soiled water under the increased closed period. He added further clarification that as per the existing rules around silage pits, rainfall on cleaned pits would still be counted as clean water.

However, in regard to the funding of additional work Nolan confirmed that: “Once it’s made law you can’t grant aid it.”

Thomas Duffy, chair of the Teagasc Signpost Programme fielded questions during the presentation, with many farmers concerned about lagoon covers.

“We’re not talking about covering open cubicles or slatted tanks,” Nolan clarified.

“What is being talked about is lagoons and overground storage. Now some of them are in places and it wouldn’t be safe to put a cover on them. Nobody is going to be put at risk in any shape or form. The type of cover still has to be discussed and teased out by the EPA.”

Nolan warned that even if Ireland succeeded in getting a derogation it might not be for another four-year period, but could be for two years.

Reviewing cow figures

He also warned about incoming banding for dairy cows and that the figures around the amount each cow produced would be reviewed.

“The figures on a dairy cow are around 11,000 gallons a year, but it’s based on research from the 1970s, so that’s going to be looked at as well because cows have changed and the amount of slurry they’re producing has changed. And you will know at home how quickly your tank fills up and whether you have enough storage or not,” he said.

He advised any farmers thinking about building slurry tanks to make sure they were “oversized.”