Nitrates Derogation secured - what it means for farmers

The Department of Agriculture has announced that it has secured a Nitrates Derogation from the European Commission.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed and the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy made the announcement today that Ireland has been formally granted a ‘derogation’ under the Nitrates Directive following the receipt of legal approval from the EU Commission.

The derogation is a renewal of the current derogation for a further four years and has been described by Minister Creed as " great news for Ireland’s farmers as it allows them to plan ahead with certainty over the medium term. All farmers have an important role to play in protecting our environment particularly those farming intensively." This formal legal approval follows December’s positive vote at a meeting of the EU Nitrates Management Committee in Brussels and the signing, by Minister Murphy, of the new Nitrates Regulations on December 20, 2017 giving effect to Ireland’s fourth Nitrates Action Programme.

Minister Murphy also commented that farmers must be aware of the increased level of commitment to water quality that is required of them when they apply to farm at more intensive stocking rates especially in light of recent water quality results which show that significant additional effort is required across a range of sectors if the long-term water quality targets set out in the Water Framework Directive are to be achieved. The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Directive, subject to adherence to stricter rules to be implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.