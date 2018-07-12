Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 12 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Night-time water cut-offs to affect Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and parts of Meath next week

Paul Melia

Paul Melia

Water restrictions will be introduced across Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and parts of Meath next week.

Irish Water will tomorrow outline a series of planned night-time cut-offs which could impact on tens of thousands of households, but which it insists are needed to conserve water and allow supplies return to normal levels.

Restrictions are already in place across 14 counties, affecting 30 drinking water schemes.

But the decision to introduce restrictions across 800 so-called water supply zones in Dublin highlighted the extent of the shortage, it said.

“They’ve (engineers) been monitoring the ongoing situation. It’s because of the trend and the fact that the weather is not changing, the rain is not coming. Something else has to be done,” a source said.

Irish Water introduced hosepipe bans nationally earlier this month and urged the public to conserve water during the prolonged dry spell across the country.

The latest data shows demand across the Greater Dublin Area, which includes Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare and parts of Meath, stands at 568 million litres a day.

The system is capable of producing 610 million litres, and current demand is above ‘normal’ usage for this time of year.

Also Read

Both the Environmental Protection Agency and Irish Water have warned that supplies of raw water in rivers, lakes and aquifers are below normal levels – which could result in shortages later this year.

Irish Water said the details of how restrictions would be put in place were being finalised, but that they were likely to be impact at night time, between midnight and 5am.

Most households have 24-hours storage in attic tanks, so shouldn’t be affected. However, there was a risk to properties at the edge of the network or on high ground.

“They’ll try and do a more minimal restriction. It could be midnight to 5am but it’s not decided yet, and then to constantly review it to see the impact on customers and how much water will be saved in the different areas. It looks like the final decision will be made tomorrow.

“There is absolutely no other option. This is the last resort,” they added.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Barley growers reject latest IFA/Boortmalt price offer

Local farmers battle it out as 203ac Dublin holding makes €2m
Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Darragh McCullough: Outcome of the Kerry battle will lay down a marker for other...
ICMSA dairy chairperson Ger Quain said it was time for processors to lift prices in accordance with market developments and the pressure on their farmer-suppliers.

Milk price boost needed to take pressure off farmers

New laws could see planning permission required for forestry development
Shane Kilraine (right) is congratulated on his election as President of the Mid & Western Livestock Improvement Society by outgoing president Paddy Farrell

Keeping it in the family - Success of livestock improvement...
John Murphy with his failed barley. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers need a month's rain to beat the drought