Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New Zealand farm-emissions tax to be lowest possible, Ardern says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Expand

Close

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Tracy Withers

New Zealand will set levies on greenhouse gases from the nation's farms at the lowest possible level so as not to overburden primary producers.

"The most important thing is getting an emission reduction system set up that lasts," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement Wednesday in Auckland. "We are working hard alongside the agriculture sector to strike the balance between building good levels of sector buy in, while also ensuring the system is robust and meets our emissions reductions goals."

Most Watched

Privacy