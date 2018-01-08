'National guidelines needed for solar farm projects'

National guidelines are needed to help planners decide if large-scale solar farms are acceptable.

The chair of An Bord Pleanála, Dr Mary Kelly, also said it would be a "good thing" if data centres were allowed to utilise fast-track planning as is already enjoyed by major projects, such as large wind farms and electricity projects.

This, she said, would allow schemes to be dealt with in a "holistic" way. Dr Kelly said the board did not have any policy-making role, but did advise the Department of Housing of issues in relation to legislation.

It had told the Government that data centres should be designated as strategic infrastructure and that solar projects should be subject to guidelines similar to those in place for wind farms. "We would often say parts of the legislation aren't working, that things are cumbersome. We did suggest that the data centres would be strategic infrastructure," Dr Kelly said.