Multi-million planning applications made for solar farm on lands that are currently being used for agriculture

Solar energy panels
Solar energy panels

Claire Fox and Ciaran Moran

Planning applications have been made for two multi-million solar farms in Co Longford.

Harmony Solar Longford has stated that it has applied for planning permission for a solar photovoltaic scheme at Middleton, Co Longford. 

“The site is located around 8km south west of Longford town and is set to provide renewable energy for up to 3,000 homes,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“The lands, currently being used for agriculture, provide an excellent site for this renewable energy project, as they are fully enclosed by adjoining woodlands, bog and field boundaries which screen the site from adjacent lands, while also providing large open fields to allow placing of solar panel arrays without removal of existing hedgerows."

The company added that while it may surprise the people of Longford that the amount of sunlight in the county can provide such levels of energy it is very happy with the site chosen.

“We are very happy with the potential of the Middleton Solar energy Site to help contribute toward achieving national renewable energy targets for a low carbon economy in Ireland , however further local benefits will also arise for Longford with employment opportunities both at the construction and operation of the solar farm becoming available.”

A smaller scale development is also expected to be planned for Clondra, Co Longford with both projects estimated to cost in the region of €30 million.

This is the latest in a long line of planning applications made for solar farms in Ireland in the last number of months.

Last week Amarenco Solar received planning permission to build a 5MW solar farm on  a 25 acre site near Ballineen in south-west Cork.


Online Editors

