Most rural people do not want solid fuel controls

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan wants to extend the smoky coal ban across the State. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

Only a third of rural dwellers want stricter controls on solid fuels, compared to 83pc of people who live in cities.

Hundreds of people have given their views to the Department of the Environment ahead of plans to expand rules limiting what fuels can be used and where.

They told the Department they mainly used stoves, open fires and ranges, in that order of popularity, while a small number had ecodesign stoves or wood pellet burners.

While most worried about air quality in their community and homes, they said they burned solid fuel for greater comfort, because they could buy it as needed or because they had free wood or turf.

They also said stoves and fires gave them flexibility to heat a particular room and provided back-up warmth in very cold weather.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan wants to extend nationwide the smoky coal ban already in towns of over 10,000 people and is also proposing a ban on the sale of briquettes, turf and wood and related products that do not meet strict low-smoke standards.

So far, more than 750 people have expressed views in online surveys and written submissions, many concerned they will suffer hardship, inconvenience or additional cost.

Some mistakenly feared an outright ban on solid fuels, although this is not proposed and it is not intended to stop people gathering wood and turf for their own personal use.

“There is possibly a little bit of misunderstanding,” said Dr Irene Cadogan, of the Department’s Air Quality Unit.

Yesterday, Dr Cadogan led the first of three virtual ‘town hall’ meetings at which she and health, science and energy experts explained the proposals and took questions.

Dr Jurgita Ovadnevaite, of NUI Galway, said the benefits would be felt nationwide. Even in Dublin, the country’s first low-smoke zone, on bad air days peat and wood burning were responsible for 70pc of particulate matter pollution.

Dr Colm Byrne said the effect would be immediate. He said: “If we reduced solid fuel use today, the air would be cleaner tomorrow.”

Two more ‘town halls’ will take place on March 16 and 24. Anyone can sign up or take a survey on the consultation section of the gov.ie website.

