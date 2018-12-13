Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 13 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

More efforts needed to reduce foodbourne illnesses, as downward trend stops

Stock image
Stock image
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

The downward trend of foodbourne illnesses has stalled, according to a new European report, and more must be done to push the figures down it says.

The number of reported cases of the zoonotic disease listeriosis has continued to rise, while others have remained stable over the past five years in the EU, a new report published by European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has stated.

According to the report, after several years of decline, salmonellosis cases in the EU have flattened out. In 2017 the number fell slightly from 94,425 to 91,662 but the downward trend that began in 2008 has stalled in recent years, it says. 

“After years of significant progress in reducing the burden of foodborne illnesses in the EU, especially Salmonella, the situation has now stalled. Increased efforts are needed to push the figures further down,” EFSA’s chief scientist Marta Hugas has said.

S. Enteritidis is the most commonly reported type of Salmonella in humans, causing one in seven foodborne outbreaks. In the period 2013-2017, the trend of confirmed cases of S. Enteritidis in humans was stable and seemed to mirror an analogous trend in laying hens.

The 5,079 foodborne and waterborne outbreaks reported in 2017 represent a 6.8pc decrease compared with 2016, according to the report. Salmonella bacteria were the most common cause of foodborne outbreaks, particularly in meat products and eggs, which caused the highest number of outbreak cases, it says.

“The fall in the number of outbreaks is to be welcomed, but we still saw an average of 100 food- and waterborne outbreaks per week in 2017, some of which affected several countries”, said Mike Catchpole, ECDC Chief Scientist. 

“These infections are a substantial cause of human illness in the EU. The rising trend of listeriosis, which continues to cause deaths in vulnerable groups, needs to be reversed.”

Also Read

Cases of campylobacteriosis decreased slightly in 2017 compared to 2016 (246,158 vs 246,917), but it is still the most commonly reported zoonotic disease in the EU, according to the report. The highest occurrence was detected in chicken meat (37.4pc) and turkey meat (31.5pc).

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Stock Picture

Many farmers are two weeks' short of fodder - key advice on how to manage

EU moves towards more environment-friendly fertilisers

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover; see inside this pedigree beef farm
Farmers need to look at ways of increasing the number of people they can call on in the event of an extreme event. Picture: Catherine Hurley

10 tips to cope with extreme weather events
Photo: Clare Keogh

Ornua directors commit to 'resolving governance matters' at Board level
Castlerea Mart. Lot Number 1000, Weight 880Kg DOB 19/2/14. Breed SI. Bull. Price €1060 Photo Brian Farrell

Marts: Buyers defy naysayers by coming out in numbers
Stock photo

€110,000 settlement over farmer's death in hospital