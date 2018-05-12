The next CAP will be more results-based from an environmental perspective and will have to deliver quantifiable benefits on biodiversity and climate change.

More butterflies and flowers to be a 'key requirement' of new CAP

A senior EU Commission official told farmers that ensuring there are "more butterflies and flowers" will be a key requirement of CAP from 2020.

Humberto Delgado Rosa stressed that an "enhanced level of ambition" on both the environment and climate change will be an essential feature of the new CAP and that the role of farmers and landowners in delivering these objectives must be recognised. However, Mr Delgado, who is a senior official with the Commission's environment division, DG ENV, said that having a CAP which "takes more account of nature" meant that it would have to "deliver better results".

Mr Delgado was speaking at a conference in Carrick-on-Shannon last Friday entitled 'Generating a return on High Nature Value (HNV) land'. Local MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan said that the proposed 5pc cut to the next CAP budget highlighted the difficulty in defending the current regime.