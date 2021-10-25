Farming

Farming

Minister says ‘stable’ national herd would cut carbon emissions

:: Junior Agriculture Minister hits out at ‘lazy narrative’ of cull

Minister of State Martin Heydon. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Junior agriculture minister Martin Heydon has hit out at the “lazy narrative” that culling the national herd is the only way to reduce carbon emissions.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Heydon said there is a need for a “stable” herd and that farmers must form part of the solution to the climate crisis.

“I do think there’s a lazy narrative out there in some quarters that kind of just suggests reducing the national herd will fix all the problems and farmers are the problem and we can get rid of the cows, that will solve all the problems,” he said.

