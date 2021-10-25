Minister says ‘stable’ national herd would cut carbon emissions

Junior agriculture minister Martin Heydon has hit out at the “lazy narrative” that culling the national herd is the only way to reduce carbon emissions.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Heydon said there is a need for a “stable” herd and that farmers must form part of the solution to the climate crisis.

“I do think there’s a lazy narrative out there in some quarters that kind of just suggests reducing the national herd will fix all the problems and farmers are the problem and we can get rid of the cows, that will solve all the problems,” he said.

“That is a lazy narrative, there’s no question to that, because the steps we will take will be based on science and from a science perspective, there’s an awful lot we can do with a stable herd.”

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) is expected to publish its carbon budget today, which will set out the limits on emissions that the country as a whole must not breach over the 2021-2025 and 2025-2030 periods.

The Government is then set to reveal its climate action plan next week.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Green party junior minister Pippa Hackett said there is “widespread acceptance” that the dairy herd cannot keep expanding.

Mr Heydon said a “science-based approach” would enable the reduction of emissions and that farmers are prepared to take on this task.

“We definitely need a stable herd and that is accepted from agriculture. But we can reduce emissions by farming smarter and that’s the transition that farmers are on,” he added.

This “smarter” farming could include breeding cows so there are less methane emissions per animal, as well as earlier slurry dates.

He also said that working with “food producing” countries like New Zealand will mean faster “radical changes” as to how emissions can be cut.

“When you see what we’re able to do in a pandemic and the science was able to come up so quickly with radical changes, we need that similar approach to food production.”

His comments come as there have been increased calls for a reduction in the national herd as an effort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Heydon admitted that it will be “really challenging” and expensive for some sectors to achieve this target.

“It’ll be expensive and it’ll be really challenging for all sectors, whether it’s electricity generation, transport, enterprise, they all have to carry a very big weight as does agriculture.

“We need to view farmers as part of the solution and not the problem,” he said.

The Kildare South TD said that the challenge for Government is not to remain on the good side of farmers while reducing emissions but to “show leadership and we have to put the science there to show farmers the way”.

He said farmers “crave clarity” on emission targets and how they should be reduced, and the carbon budget will aim to provide this clarity.

“I think farmers crave clarity at this stage. There’s a lot of uncertainty and definitely farmers feel like they have been blamed a lot in media circles and in some commentary. I think if we get this right as a government, we can show farmers as a part of this solution and give them the clear roadmap.

“In the coming days we will have the clarity on what our targets are and the role that agriculture has to play in comparison with other state departments and other sectors,” he added.