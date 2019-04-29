Met Éireann - three-month heatwave prediction “nonsense”

Met Éireann has thrown cold water over hopes that Ireland will bask in a three-month long heatwave following the UK’s promise of a 28C “Spanish plume”.

The UK Met Office’s long-range forecast predicts that it is 10 times more likely that Britain will sizzle from May until July.

However, the Irish forecaster has deemed long-range forecasts as “nonsense”.

“Nobody can predict a heatwave in July,” said meteorologist Joanna Donnelly.

“What the Met Office is looking at is seasonable trends based on observations of the stratosphere.

“It’s looking at probabilities of what could happen, but you can’t say that the second of June will be a fine and sunny day – that’s nonsense.

“We have the same climate every year. Our summers are 20C at times with prevailing southwesterly winds. You can only predict the weather five days in advance, but that depends on what the situation is at that time of the forecast,” she said.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-teens for much of the week, before hitting the high teens in some areas in time for next weekend.