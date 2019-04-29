Farm Ireland
Met Éireann - three-month heatwave prediction “nonsense”

RTE weather presenter Joanna Donnelly
RTE weather presenter Joanna Donnelly

Ian Begley & Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Met Éireann has thrown cold water over hopes that Ireland will bask in a three-month long heatwave following the UK’s promise of a 28C “Spanish plume”. 

The UK Met Office’s long-range forecast predicts that it is 10 times more likely that Britain will sizzle from May until July.

However, the Irish forecaster has deemed long-range forecasts as “nonsense”. 

“Nobody can predict a heatwave in July,” said meteorologist Joanna Donnelly.

“What the Met Office is looking at is seasonable trends based on observations of the stratosphere.

“It’s looking at probabilities of what could happen, but you can’t say that the second of June will be a fine and sunny day – that’s nonsense.

“We have the same climate every year. Our summers are 20C at times with prevailing southwesterly winds. You can only predict the weather five days in advance, but that depends on what the situation is at that time of the forecast,” she said. 

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-teens for much of the week, before hitting the high teens in some areas in time for next weekend.

There will also be plenty of cloud and some showers however, according to Gerry Murphy.

The Met Éireann meteorologist said that temperatures for the coming days will peak for today, but will build up again to a warm weekend.

“There are no major weather events on the way, but it is a quite mixed week,” he said.

“On Monday, any bits of drizzle in the east will clear during the morning and so during the day there will be a fair amount of cloud, some bright periods and a few showers here and there.

“So, not a bad day overall. It will be a little bit cool on the east and south coasts with temperatures around 11C to 14C, but again, further to the west, the midlands and the western half of the country will be warmer with temperature between about 14C and 17C.”

After today there will be a decrease in temperatures across the country, with the mercury dwindling around the mid-teens. This will remain the case for much of the week, according to Mr Murphy.

“It gets a bit more unsettled after Monday,” he said.

“You get some rain pushing up [tonight], and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some rain in most places for some time. Temperatures will be between about 11C and 14C and those temperatures will be typical of the few days afterwards.

“On Wednesday and Thursday you’ll have some scattered showers with a fair amount of cloud but then Friday looks brighter. So, a mixed week in store. In terms of temperatures the midlands and the west will have the best.”

While he said “next weekend is very uncertain”, early predictions are for a good deal of dry weather with temperatures reaching 15C to 19C.

