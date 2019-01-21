Met Eireann to increase coverage of climate change in farming forecast

Met Eireann has plans to expand its coverage of Climate Change in its popular farming forecast which broadcasts on Sundays.

Ms Evelyn Cusack, head of the Met Eireann's forecasting division told Oireachtais Climate Action Committee that the farming forecast on RTÉ is of great importance.

"We concentrate on the weather forecast, warnings and advisories for the safety of the public during that slot.

"Very occasionally, we mention climate change," she said.

However, she added that Met Eireann has plans to bring it in in a more organised way.

"Perhaps at the end of each season - and to bring in more WMR and IPCC reports," she said.

At the same committee hearing, Ms Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ said coverage of climate change and environmental issues has been regularly reflected in both news and current affairs coverage and across many other different types of programming.

However, she said efforts are being made to make the topic relevant, accessible, and in regular focus in relevant sectoral debates on programmes such as "Countrywide" or "Ear to the Ground".