Met Éireann warned commuters and shoppers to expect raw, bitterly cold conditions for the next 48 hours as it emerged parts of Ireland experienced the wettest March for 11 years.

Met Éireann warned commuters and shoppers to expect raw, bitterly cold conditions for the next 48 hours as it emerged parts of Ireland experienced the wettest March for 11 years.

Mercury plummets as polar blast brings in more snow and sleet

A fresh Status Yellow snow and ice alert was issued by Met Éireann amid further snow and sleet showers overnight due to the polar air mass stalled over Ireland.

The alert, which will remain in place until 11am today, covers Wicklow, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Motorists were warned that snow and ice may pose potentially hazardous driving conditions on higher ground in those five counties as well as inland and northern areas.

Snow showers yesterday hit parts of Mayo, Donegal and Cavan which just last week were enjoying balmy spring temperatures.

Wild

Ireland's wild weather mix saw various parts of the country experience snow, frost, ice, hail stones, sleet, torrential rain showers and even brief spells of sunshine all in the space of just 12 hours.

A heavy frost is again likely in most parts of Ireland today with temperatures set to fall to -1C overnight with a risk of sleet and even snow showers.