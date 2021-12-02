Farming

Farming

McDonald's struggles to fix its global methane problem

Close

Ben Elgin

With a sprawling empire of 39,000 restaurants in 119 countries, McDonald's Corp. serves more beef than any other restaurant chain on the planet between one to two percent of the world's total. Selling hundreds of hamburgers every second has entrenched the fast-food giant as an outsized contributor to climate change.

Cattle belch out large quantities of heat-trapping methane, making beef the most harmful food for the climate at a global level, with at least five-times the warming of pork or chicken and more than 15-times the impact of nuts or lentils. Beef is responsible for about a third of McDonald's climate footprint. At more than 53 million metric tons of carbon per year, McDonald's produces more emissions than Norway and that number is still rising.

