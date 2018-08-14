Massive 377ac solar farm refused planning in Wexford

Planning permission has been refused for a controversial 377 acre solar farm in Foulksmills Co. Wexford.

Permission was sought in mid-June by Highfield Solar Ltd for a 152.8 hectare (377 acre) solar farm to be located at Raheenduff, Haresmead, Rosspile, Coolcliffe and Horetown North.

The ten year planning permission would have included permission for solar photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames, an IPP electrical control building and compound an inverter/transformer stations, battery storage units, storage containers and spare buildings, underground power and communication cables and ducts; boundary security fencing; upgraded internal access tracks, drainage infrastructure, CCTV cameras and associated site works.

Highfield Solar Ltd attached a completed Nature Impact statement to the application.

Meetings have been held in Clongeen by a `Community First Action Group', where concerns were raised about the effects the solar farm could have on the area including that the value of homes within the vicinity of the development could be reduced by 50 to 70 per cent.

Local residents were notified in early March about the company's intention to create the solar energy farm and since that time some farmers are understood to have given permission for their land to be used.